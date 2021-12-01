More to Orebonye’s game than just goals

He has three assists so far this season

Orebonye, Seakanyeng have contributed 75% of the club’s league goals this season

BONGANI MALUNGA

Zebras striker Tumisang Orebonye demonstrated that there is more to his game than just hitting the back of the net as he turned provider to dish out an assist in Olympique Club Khourigba (OCK)’s latest league victory. OCK beat Hassania Union Sport Agadir (HUSA) 2-1 last weekend to jump to the ninth spot on the log standings.

The 25 year old attacker played a part in OCK’s first goal of the game, he slotted a through ball to Kabelo Seakanyeng whose shot was saved by the goalkeeper only for Oussama Haffari to score the rebounded effort.

Orebonye then provided an assist for Ismail Harrache’s 93rd minute winner when the game seemed to be heading for a draw. In a last ditch effort to find a winner, OCK launched a long ball which found its way to Orebonye. The striker showed great vision and spotted Harrache’s run, he headed the ball to his teammate who then rounded off the goalkeeper to score for OCK.

It was Orebonye’s third assist of the season, he also registered assists in games against Difaa El Jadida and FUS Rabat. Seakanyeng has three goals and four assists this season.

Botswana’s duo, Seakanyeng and Orebonye, have combined to make 12 goal contributions (goals and assists) that make up 75 percent of the team’s league goals (16) this season. With the club now in a comfortable mid-table position towards the end of the first round, they are in a good position to retain their Premier League status if they maintain their decent form. The club made their return to the elite division after spending a season in the first division last year.