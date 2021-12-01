Champions League a realistic target for Ditlhokwe and co.

BONGANI MALUNGA

A spirited fightback against league leaders and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns last week proved that Thatayaone Ditlhokwe’s Supersport United are determined to erase memories of last year’s struggles. The club earned a 2-2 draw against Sundowns in a game they seemed destined to be thumped.

Supersport came back from 2-0 down to score twice in the last 21 minutes of the game. The draw enabled the club to remain within reach of the second spot which yields a CAF Champions League spot at the end of the season.

The Pretoria outfit is 11 points behind Sundowns with Champions League qualification now being the more realistic target for them this season.

Matsatsantsa could have catapulted to the second spot this weekend if they had won but their game against Orlando Pirates was postponed due to the latter’s CAF Confederation Cup commitments. United dropped down to the sixth spot due to their inactivity this past weekend with other teams around them collecting points.

The club’s next two games will be crucial in their aim to reach the second spot. They will tackle Sekhukhune United on Sunday before taking on Stellenbosch in a midweek fixture a few days later. Although Supersport are currently sixth, they have a game in hand and superior goal difference compared to second placed Kaizer Chiefs.