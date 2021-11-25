Mysc & BHC Handover Housing Units To The 4X400 Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Relay Team

The Government of Botswana, through the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development delivered on a promise to a commitment that was made to reward the Men’s 4 x 400m relay team with two bedroomed houses after making the Nation proud at the Olympic Games.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Culture, Hon. Tumiso Rakgare said that Government is committed to developing and supporting sports with an intention of consistently producing world class athletes similar to the that were being celebrated.

He implored everyone that as we celebrate our Tokyo exploits and close that chapter, we should be reminded that the journey to Paris has begun.

The Minister divulged that his Ministry has a responsibility at policy level, which includes availing resources and building capacity to deliver world class performance; and this he said they intend to deliver on.

He implored both the BNSC and BNOC to ensure that Botswana athletes and officials that are fit for purpose and also capable of delivering podium finish in Paris. Honorable Rakgare further urged private sector entities to be good corporate citizen and invest in the people and communities they service and/or derive revenue from.

For her part, the Acting Chief Executive Office of Botswana Housing Corporation, Ms. Pascaline Sefawe informed attendants that a total of 750 units were planned to be constructed in the first phase of the project, and to date, the Corporation has been able to deliver a total of 636 units, 264 in Tsholofelo East and 372 in Tsholofelo West, adding that the construction of the remaining units will commence in the next few months in Block 7 Gaborone.

“I am very pleased to report that, over 70% of the units in both housing projects have been purchased by youth, much higher than their 33% reservation, which has indeed proven the capacity of the targeted group (including the youth) to access funding from the different financiers”.

She said they are delighted and honoured to have been afforded the opportunity to have partnered with the Botswana Government in this noble gesture to reward the athletes on their sterling performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

She further disclosed that as part of its CSR, the Corporation has given a 10% discount on the purchase price of each unit. Sefawe concluded by saying that at BHC, they believe that the presentation of the housing units to athletes today represents the start of a family unit.

“We believe that families will gather, children and future Champions will be born. These units will be a reminder of what is possible to achieve by those who reside in them as they pass them on from one generation to the next”.

Other companies who contributed different donations includes, Multichoice Botswana, Nashua, G4S security, Bokomo and Furnmart.