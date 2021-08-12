YAMAS Receive P1.4m In Sponsorships

Over 200 creatives to benefit

Yarona FM Music Awards (YAMAs) have received a cumulative P1.4 million in sponsorship from First National Bank of Botswana (FNBB), Mascom Wireless and the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Culture Development (MYSC).

The money will benefit more than 200 creatives.

MYSC is the biggest contributor to the sponsorship with P800 000 followed by FNBB’s P500 000 and Mascom’s P150 000. This means that winners will walk away with more prize money across their respective 17 categories than before. The largest amount will be P60 000 for the People’s Choice Artists of the Year category followed by Song of the Year with P40 000.

Said YAMAS Project Manager, Percy Raditladi: “Over 200 creatives such as musicians, dancers, instrumentalists, fashion designers, graphic designers and creative directors are expected to benefit from the money that we have received from our sponsors. This is the first time that we will have winners walking away with large sums of money such as P60 000.

“This will be the first in the history of music awards in the country. As the event organizers, we appreciate that the sponsors have assisted in our quest of developing the arts industry, especially during this COVID-19 era which has resulted in most artists losing their jobs.”

From the P1.4million, P325 000 will be set aside for prize money across all the categories. This is coming at a time when the arts industry is suffering from a huge blow of not being fully active for almost two years. It is now it is up to the nominees to ensure that they get enough votes from their supporters across the country.

The YAMAS Project Manager said the voting lines will remain open until September 6 and that the awards will take place in the last week of the same month. He encouraged Batswana to vote for their favourite artists who have been nominated in various categories.

Best Social Media – P10 000 Mascom and MYSC

Producer of the Year – P10 000 Mascom and MYSC

Best PoP – P10 000 MYSC

BEST NEWCOMER – P10 000.00 MYSC

BEST KWAITO – P10 000 MYSC

BEST DANCE SINGLE – P10 000 MYSC

BEST COLLABORATION – P10 000 MYSC

BEST HIP HOP – P10 000 MYSC

BEST DJ – P10 000 MYSC

BEST AMAPIANO – P10 000 MYSC

BEST RnB SINGLE – P10 000 MYSC

Icon Award – P25 000 FNBB

Hall of Fame – P30 000 FNBB

Best Male – P15 000 MYSC and P15 000 FNBB (P30 000)

Best Female – P15 000 MYSC and P15 000 FNBB (P30, 000)

Song of the Year – P10 000 MYSC and P30 000 FNBB (P40 000)

People’s Choice Artist of the Year – P10 000 MYSC, P35 000 FNBB and P15 000 Private Donor (P60 000)