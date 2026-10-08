Nthaga Shuns Early Title Talk

Tonota FC’s unbeaten start faces its sternest test against Sua Flamengoes, but coach Thaloba Nthaga refuses to turn early momentum into a title declaration.

BONGANI MALUNGA

Tonota FC may be setting the early pace in the FNB Premiership, but head coach Thaloba Nthaga is refusing to be swept into premature title talk ahead of Friday’s top of the table showdown against Sua Flamengoes. The league’s two unbeaten frontrunners collide at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown on October 9 at 7pm, with Tonota leading Sua by the narrowest of margins after four matches.

Both sides have collected eight points from two wins and two draws, but Tonota occupy top spot courtesy of a superior goal difference. Nthaga’s charges have scored six and conceded three for a +3 goal difference, while Sua have scored three and conceded just once for +2.

EXPECTATIONS CHECKED

Despite Tonota’s flying start, Nthaga is keeping expectations firmly in check and insists the focus remains on the immediate assignment rather than what the table could look like several months from now. “For me what’s more important is what we do on a weekly basis. Obviously we play to win every game but we will see how far it takes us. I think we have the quality to win a lot of games this season and we have to keep on believing,” Nthaga told the media after his side beat Matebele FC 3-1 last weekend.

TONOTA’S RUN

That victory strengthened Tonota’s early credentials. They opened their campaign with a 1-0 victory over TAFIC before successive 1-1 draws against BDF XI and Mochudi Centre Chiefs, then restored winning momentum with the 3-1 triumph over Matebele.

DEFENSIVE TEST

Sua, under the tutelage of Leutlwetse Tshireletso, have been equally difficult to beat but have built their start on defensive solidity. They began with a 1-0 win over Matebele, drew 0-0 with Morupule Wanderers, edged Prisons XI 1-0 and shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Enesia FC.

Sua’s record of just one goal conceded in four matches highlights the challenge awaiting Tonota’s attack. Friday’s contest therefore pits Tonota’s greater attacking output of six goals against the league leaders’ closest challenger’s more miserly defensive record.

SUMMIT STAKES

Nthaga said their early season form has placed Tonota at the summit, but he is not allowing the August to October opening run to become a declaration of championship ambition. His guarded approach faces its sternest examination yet against fellow unbeaten coach Tshireletso, with outright leadership of the early FNB Premiership race at stake in Francistown.