Unions Want Allowances in Basic Pay

Six public-sector unions want allowances reviewed and consolidated into basic salaries as part of broader pay reforms.

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

Six public-sector unions are proposing a systematic review of government allowances, including their possible consolidation into employees’ basic salaries, as part of a broader overhaul of the public service remuneration system.

JOINT POSITION

The proposal is contained in a joint negotiating position paper submitted to the Director of the Directorate of Public Service Management (DPSM) on 29 September by the Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU), Botswana Teachers Union (BTU), Botswana Sectors of Educators Trade Union (BOSETU), Botswana Nurses Union (BONU), Botswana Democratic Nurses Union (BDU) and Botswana Land Boards, Local Authorities and Health Workers Union (BLLAHWU).

The unions are calling for a structured assessment of existing allowances and their role in the overall remuneration package, with consolidation into basic salary proposed as one of the options.

SALARY REFORM

The proposal forms part of a wider attempt by the unions to transform the existing public service salary structure and create a remuneration system that better reflects employees’ responsibilities and working conditions.

The position paper is intended to feed into the 2027/28 Budget and covers two financial years, extending into 2028/29.

TWO-YEAR PLAN

The unions say the two-year approach is intended to give government sufficient time to plan for and implement the proposed measures while providing greater predictability in the remuneration of public servants.

The position paper also covers inflationary salary adjustments, salary structure transformation, performance-based progression and the alignment of remuneration with actual working time and service-delivery obligations.

PURCHASING POWER

The six unions are seeking a remuneration framework that restores and protects employees’ purchasing power while introducing a fair and credible system of career and salary progression.

The proposed review of allowances could form part of a wider restructuring of how public servants’ compensation is calculated, with the unions seeking a system that is more transparent and responsive to the changing cost of living and the nature of public-sector work.

The proposals now await government consideration as the parties enter discussions around the 2027/28 Budget and the subsequent 2028/29 financial year.