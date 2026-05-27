Orange FA Cup P800k Battle Friday

Mochudi Centre Chiefs will face Jwaneng Galaxy in the Orange FA Cup final at the National Stadium on Friday night, with P800,000 and pride on the line under the floodlights

GAZETTE REPORTER

The stage is set for a final that brings together momentum, pedigree and pressure in equal measure. Under the floodlights of the National Stadium, Botswana football will crown its Orange FA Cup champion on a night where margins will be thin and consequences heavy. For Mochudi Centre Chiefs and Jwaneng Galaxy, this is more than a trophy chase; it is a test of identity, belief and nerve, with P800,000 and national glory awaiting the victors.

Chiefs Advance

Mochudi Centre Chiefs booked their place in the final after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Orapa United, a result that underlined their growing resilience since returning to the top flight. The “Magosi” once again leaned on discipline and collective belief to edge a tense semi-final and ignite hopes of a long-awaited return to silverware.

Orapa United pushed them throughout, but Chiefs showed greater composure in decisive moments, holding firm when it mattered most.

Galaxy Strike

In the second semi-final, Jwaneng Galaxy edged past Gaborone United 1-0 in a tight contest decided by fine margins. The defending champions once again demonstrated their cup pedigree, grinding out a result in a match that rarely opened up.

Despite spells of pressure from GU, Galaxy’s experience and structure proved decisive as they managed the game into their rhythm and secured another final appearance.

Coach Debate

Football analyst Kagiso Mzambo Kgaogano believes the final may tilt in Chiefs’ favour, pointing to uncertainty surrounding the Galaxy technical bench as a potential disruptor.

“There is uncertainty with their coach, there are issues about his future, and that disturbs the team,” he said.

By contrast, he believes Chiefs carry momentum and emotional energy, driven by strong supporter backing since their return to elite football. He also highlighted the influence of key figures in their setup, including Gilbert Baruti and a creative Argentine presence who could unlock the final.

Key Battle

However, Kgaogano warned that Galaxy’s attacking experience remains dangerous, naming Thabang Sesinyi and Gift Moyo as players capable of changing the match in an instant.

“If Chiefs come in easy, Galaxy will punish them,” he noted, stressing that experience in knockout football often outweighs form or narrative.

Final Stage

The final will be staged under floodlights at the National Stadium in Gaborone at 19:00hrs, marking the seventh edition of the Orange FA Cup and once again placing P800,000 at the centre of Botswana football’s most decisive night.

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