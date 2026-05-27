GU Eye Africa Challenge

Newly crowned champions shift focus from domestic dominance to a CAF Champions League campaign after retaining the league title with 74 points

GAZETTE REPORTER

Gaborone United have retained the 2025/26 FNB Premiership title after a dominant campaign that saw the club crowned champions with four games left to play.

The club secured the title with 74 points and walked away with P1.4 million in prize money following their final home match against BDF XI.

Speaking on the sidelines of the celebrations, Commercial and Communications Manager Tumo Mpatane said the club began the season determined to defend the championship.

“At the beginning of the season, when the planning was done, we wanted to defend the league and successfully so we did,” Mpatane said.

“We wanted to finish the season undefeated and party poppers ended up being TAFIC and Sua Flamingoes, but what’s important is that we won the league with 74 points.”

Africa Ambitions

The club is now turning attention toward next season and a return to continental football as preparations begin for the CAF Champions League.

“We are planning for the next season, the biggest being the CAF Champions League,” Mpatane said. “Planning is a recipe that ensures all push for one simple goal. This past season was testament of that.”

Mpatane said consistency across the squad and limited injuries helped the club maintain momentum throughout the campaign.

“This season we had very few injuries and that might have worked for us,” he said. “Everyone played an important role in getting us to dominate.”

Winning Formula

Mpatane also credited the club’s leadership and technical staff for helping deliver back-to-back league titles.

“Hard work from everyone, more especially the Director, has been very vital in winning the league,” he said. “The same goes to the effort of the league; they pushed. All members of the staff fought for this.”

The title win comes as the club prepares to celebrate its 60th anniversary, with management already outlining ambitions both locally and on the continent.

“We are taking a break, off season, then we will take our focus to Africa,” Mpatane said. “We want to go all out and get into the group stages of the CAF Champions League and dominate here at home.”

Relegation Changes

Meanwhile, Black Lions, Santa Green and Calendar Stars have been relegated from the FNB Premiership.

The trio will be replaced next season by promoted sides Enesia FC, Tonota FC and Prisons XI.