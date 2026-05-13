The National Stadium will host Saturday’s blockbuster Orange FA Cup semi-final double header featuring giants, derby survivors and ambitious challengers battling for a place in the grand finale, after the matches were moved from Francistown

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Orange FA Cup semi-finals will light up Gaborone’s football atmosphere on Saturday, 16 May 2026, with the National Stadium set to host a thrilling double-header expected to deliver drama, intensity and packed stands.

Four clubs will battle for a place in the prestigious final of Botswana’s premier knockout competition as supporters prepare for an action-packed day featuring some of the country’s biggest football brands.

The opening encounter will see Gaborone United take on reigning champions Jwaneng Galaxy at 15:30hrs in a heavyweight clash carrying all the ingredients of a classic cup showdown. Later in the evening at 19:00hrs, Orapa United will face Mochudi Centre Chiefs in what is expected to be a tightly contested affair between two sides that have shown resilience throughout the tournament.

Road Here

All four semi-finalists endured difficult quarter-final assignments to book their places in the last four.

Defending champions Jwaneng Galaxy survived a tense and emotional Jwaneng Derby against Jwaneng Young Stars. After a goalless stalemate in regulation time, Galaxy held their nerve to secure a 5–4 victory in a dramatic penalty shootout.

Mochudi Centre Chiefs also had to dig deep against Black Lions. The two sides played to a 1–1 draw before Magosi prevailed 5–3 on penalties to continue their impressive cup run.

Gaborone United similarly relied on spot kicks after an entertaining 2–2 draw against Township Rollers in one of the most exciting matches of the round. GU eventually triumphed 5–4 on penalties.

Orapa United were the only semi-finalists to secure victory in normal time, edging Lokgwabe United 1–0 to complete the semi-final lineup.

Stakes Higher

With a place in the final now within touching distance, the stakes could hardly be higher for the remaining contenders.

Jwaneng Galaxy will aim to retain their crown and reaffirm their dominance in domestic football. Gaborone United and Mochudi Centre Chiefs will be chasing a return to national glory, while Orapa United look to cap an impressive campaign with silverware.

With the venue now shifted to the National Stadium, anticipation continues to build for what promises to be a memorable weekend of cup football in the capital city.