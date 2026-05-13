Chakanyuka Reflects on First WTA Point

Botswana tennis player Chelsea Chakanyuka speaks on her breakthrough moment after earning her first career WTA point at the World Tennis Tour M15/W15 event in Gaborone, describing a hard-fought win, home advantage, and her development journey in the United States

GAZETTE REPORTER

Chelsea Chakanyuka of Botswana secured her first career WTA point after defeating D’Estree Colalancia of Australia 7–5, 6–3 at the ongoing World Tennis Tour M15/W15 event at the National Tennis Centre in Gaborone, which runs until 23 May.

Speaking after the match, Chakanyuka admitted it was not her best performance despite the milestone victory.

“She is a really good player, she did give me a run for my money and I feel like I could have played better,” she said. “I wasn’t satisfied with the way I played but I had to get the job done and I ended up winning which is great because it is my first WTA win.”

She described the significance of the moment, noting the level of international competition at the tournament.

“Getting this win is big because these guys come from all over the world wanting to win, so getting a first WTA win is something I couldn’t really describe.”

The Botswana player also highlighted the importance of hosting international events at home, pointing to the challenge of competing abroad.

“It is difficult for us to go to tournaments because most of them are in Europe or other continents, so us hosting is really amazing because we get the opportunity to show what we can do on home ground, so yeah it’s really amazing.”

Chakanyuka also acknowledged the pressure and encouragement from local supporters.

“The support at home is good even though it comes with pressure that we don’t want to disappoint but I’m really grateful and show support, it shows that they believe in me.”

Currently based at Hampton University in the United States, she said her training environment has been key to her development.

“Being based in USA really helps me to improve because we play with players in different schools and it helps to adjust in a way so that I’m able to play different types of players.”

The World Tennis Tour M15/W15 event continues in Gaborone, bringing together international competitors as local players aim to make their mark on home soil.