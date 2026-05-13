BOSMA Hosts Masters Tournament

Veteran softball teams from Botswana, Lesotho, and South Africa are set to converge in Jwaneng for a three-day international masters competition focused on sport, unity, and regional camaraderie

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Softball Masters Association (BOSMA) has announced that it will host an international softball masters tournament from 14–16 June 2026 in Jwaneng, bringing together veteran teams from Botswana, Lesotho, and South Africa.

The participating teams include Freesouls, Saints, Diphala, Divas, Diamonds, Steelers, SoBall Dads, Kalahari Desert Kings, Orapa Masters (Botswana), Moletlane Texas, Best Batters, Flames, Olympia, Brewers (South Africa), and Kings (Lesotho).

BOSMA Chairperson Tsuna Makwa said the tournament carries significance beyond competition.

“We are extremely excited and honored to welcome our brothers and sisters from Lesotho and South Africa to Jwaneng for this prestigious tournament,” Makwa said. “This event is not only about competition, but also about celebrating the love of softball, healthy living, friendship, and regional unity.”

Preparations Progressing

Organisers say preparations for the event are advancing, with committees working across logistics, accommodation, transport, officiating, and player welfare.

Makwa said BOSMA is focused on delivering a well-coordinated tournament experience for all visiting teams and supporters.

“BOSMA is fully committed to hosting a professional and successful tournament,” she said. “We have assembled dedicated teams to oversee logistics, accommodation, transport, officiating, and player welfare. We want every participant to leave Jwaneng with great memories and appreciation for Botswana hospitality.”

The tournament is expected to feature experienced masters’ players who continue to contribute to the development of softball in their respective countries, with competitive fixtures scheduled across the three days.

Community Impact

Beyond the field of play, the tournament is expected to generate economic and social activity in Jwaneng, particularly through tourism and local trade.

Local vendors and service providers are expected to benefit from increased visitor numbers during the event period. Entry has been set at P30 per day for spectators, while vehicle access will cost P20 per day.

BOSMA said the tournament is intended to strengthen both sport and community engagement through increased participation and attendance.

Sponsor Support

The association also acknowledged the role of sponsors and partners in enabling the event, with Debswana Diamond Company named as the main sponsor providing financial and in-kind support.

Makwa expressed appreciation for the collaboration that has made the tournament possible.

“Sport has the power to unite communities and inspire future generations,” she said. “As BOSMA, we are proud to play our part in keeping softball alive and creating opportunities for master’s players to continue participating competitively.”

BOSMA further extended appreciation to volunteers, stakeholders, and the Jwaneng community for their continued support.

The association has invited the public, softball enthusiasts, families, and corporate partners to attend the tournament and support regional masters’ softball action.

The three-day event is expected to combine competitive fixtures with broader celebrations of friendship and shared sporting passion across Southern Africa.