Orange Phikwe Marathon Weekend

A decade-long race driving sport and business growth

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Orange Phikwe National Marathon returns this Saturday at Sam Sono Stadium in Selebi-Phikwe, bringing together elite and recreational runners from Botswana and neighbouring countries.

Organised by the Selebi-Phikwe Town Council in partnership with Orange Botswana, the event will feature a 10km race, a 21.1km half marathon, the full 42.2km marathon and a 5km fun run.

The marathon will also include veteran and master veteran categories for both men and women competing in the 42.2km race.

Formerly known as the Bosele Marathon, the event has been held in Selebi-Phikwe since 1985. It was founded by the late Boet Kahts and Phil Roberts as a community fun run before developing into a national-level competition that attracts runners from countries including Zimbabwe, Kenya and South Africa.

Economic Impact

Orange Botswana Public Relations and Communication Manager Tebogo Nadisah said the Orange Phikwe National Marathon has reached a significant milestone, celebrating 10 years of growth under the company’s involvement.

She said Orange Botswana’s investment in the event reflects a long-term commitment to using sport as a tool for economic growth and social transformation.

“The Orange Phikwe National Marathon has grown into much more than a sporting event. Over the last 10 years, it has become a platform that stimulates economic activity, supports local businesses and creates meaningful opportunities for communities in Selebi-Phikwe,” said Nadisah.

The marathon has become an important period for businesses in the town, with hotels often fully booked during marathon weekends. Food vendors, transport operators, retailers and small businesses also experience increased demand as visitors travel to Selebi-Phikwe for the event.

Organisers say the race has helped position Selebi-Phikwe as an emerging sports tourism destination.

Athlete Development

Beyond its economic contribution, the marathon continues to provide a competitive platform for athletes under official athletics structures.

The race gives local runners an opportunity to compete for prize money while improving their rankings and qualification prospects for international competitions, including the Olympic Games.

Nadisah said the marathon has become a platform for identifying and developing athletic talent in Botswana.

“We have seen the marathon create real opportunities for athletes, from grassroots participation to elite competition. It provides a credible stage for talent identification and athlete development while inspiring the next generation of runners,” she said.

The event is delivered in partnership with the Selebi-Phikwe Town Council and the Botswana Athletics Association, with stakeholders working to identify and support promising young athletes through nutrition, equipment and travel assistance.

As the marathon enters another chapter, organisers expect this year’s edition to continue the event’s long-standing role in promoting athletics, supporting local businesses and strengthening Selebi-Phikwe’s profile as a sporting destination.