Sunbet’s P6.5 Million Sport Bet

Betting operator deepens Botswana sport investment with new Gaborone United commitment

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Sunbet has reaffirmed its commitment to Botswana sport after announcing a P4 million sponsorship for Gaborone United over the next two seasons, as the betting operator continues to expand its investment in local sporting initiatives.

Speaking at an awards ceremony, Sunbet Country Manager Tsholofelo Makgoeng said the company’s support for sport was driven by a belief in its ability to unite communities, inspire young people and create opportunities.

“At Sunbet, we believe greatness is never accidental—it is built through hard work, resilience, ambition, and the courage to dream bigger,” Makgoeng said.

The latest commitment forms part of Sunbet’s broader investment in Botswana sport, with the company stating that it has invested more than P6.5 million in Gaborone United and Township Rollers over the past two years.

Growing Footprint

Makgoeng said Sunbet’s involvement extends beyond football, with the company also committing P1 million towards health through sport through its partnership with Fearless Fitness Botswana and its 10k Run series.

The operator continues to support initiatives including Siwelele Social Club and horse racing in Letlhakane and Maun.

“Our support does not end there. We continue to back initiatives in the social space and horse racing because we understand that every sporting code deserves an opportunity to grow, develop talent, and inspire future generations,” she said.

Sunbet, which was the first betting operator licensed by the Gambling Authority, also outlined plans to expand its physical presence beyond its current Betting Halls in Gaborone and Palapye, while maintaining accessibility through its digital platforms.

Makgoeng said the expansion would focus on bringing services closer to customers while contributing to local economic growth through employment opportunities, support for suppliers and businesses.

“Being first is not simply about leading the market; it is about leading with responsibility, integrity, and a long-term commitment to Botswana and its people,” she said.