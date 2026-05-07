Orapa Hosts Bowling Championships

National bowls return to Orapa as Botswana’s five-club rotation system takes centre stage, with competition, youth development and national selection stakes converging in the 2026 Championships

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The Botswana Bowling Association (BBA) National Championships will once again follow its established five-club rotation system, with Orapa set to host the 2026 edition from May 9 to 16.

BBA vice president Edwin Nyoka said the rotational model remains central to the sport’s development across the country.

“This gives the host club the opportunity to market bowls as a sport as well as themselves as a club,” Nyoka said in an interview. “This is an opportunity for membership growth as it would attract a lot of players and fans to the tournament.”

He added that hosting also carries wider benefits beyond the sport itself. “It is a morale booster to be competing in your own facilities, hometown and watched by family, friends and your community at large. It also boosts chances of attracting financial sponsorship going forth if good results are attained.”

Competitive Field

With Jwaneng Bowling Club entering as defending Rhodes Trophy champions, expectations are high for a tightly contested tournament.

“Bowls is a tricky sport to predict, but yes on paper Jwaneng seems to have an edge,” Nyoka said. “Again all the clubs will come charged up and anything can happen.”

He stressed that consistency and mental strength will be decisive over the week-long competition.

“It will all depend on who will be consistent, who has that resilience and mental strength throughout the week,” he said.

Home Advantage

Orapa’s return as hosts brings renewed attention to the question of home advantage, especially after their overall victory the last time they staged the event in 2022.

Nyoka, however, cautioned against overstating its impact.

“It definitely will not be easy for any club as I mentioned earlier,” he said. “The home ground impact is there in that the home fans give bowlers confidence with their support but overall it is difficult to say who will run away with the Rhodes Trophy.”

Youth Impact

This year’s championship is also expected to highlight the growing influence of younger players within Botswana’s bowls structure.

“I think the impact the youth players will bring into this year’s championships will be exciting in that they are coming up more mature and experienced,” Nyoka said.

He noted that performances at the tournament could carry added significance for national team selection.

“I expect fierce competition for medals because most players would want to impress the National Selectors for a place in the National Teams for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and 2026 AST in Lusaka, hence the announcements will be made at the end of the tournament.”

Talent Pathway

Beyond the Rhodes Trophy, the championships also serve as a key platform for identifying talent for international competition.

“In selecting teams for the prestigious tournaments I just mentioned, other young players with potential get selected to play other international tournaments to give them exposure,” Nyoka said.

He highlighted events such as the Peter Richards Pairs and Quadrangular tournament as key development opportunities.

“In these tournaments we mix these up and coming players with the more experienced players and face countries like Zimbabwe, Namibia and South Africa.”