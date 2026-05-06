Botswana Sport Stars Weekend 

Athletics, football, judo, chess and youth talent take centre stage as Botswana prepares to honour its best performers at the 45th Botswana Sport Awards this Saturday

GAZETTE REPORTER

The race for the highest individual honour at the 45th Botswana Sport Awards has narrowed to three contenders, setting up one of the ceremony’s most closely watched categories.

Collen Kebinatshipi, Goitseone Phoko and Tumiso Phuthego will contest the Sportsman of the Year award when the ceremony is held on Saturday, May 9, at the Gaborone International Convention Centre.

Kebinatshipi enters the awards after a season defined by success at the highest level. The 400-metre runner claimed double gold at the World Athletics Championships in the individual event and the 4x400m relay, clocking a national record of 43.53 seconds and helping Botswana secure its first world title in the relay.

Phoko’s nomination reflects his influence in football. He played a key role in Jwaneng Galaxy FC’s Orange FA Cup triumph and featured in all six qualification matches for the Botswana national football team as they secured a place at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Phuthego completes the shortlist after building a strong season in judo, winning gold at the Zambia National Championships and reaching the round of 16 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam.

Women’s Race

The Sportswoman of the Year category presents another competitive field across multiple disciplines.

Oratile Nowe has been nominated for her performances in athletics, while Centy Kgosikoma earned recognition for her work in karate and international representation.

Naledi Banda completes the shortlist, marking the presence of chess in one of the awards’ premier categories and reflecting broader recognition of mind sports.

The category underscores the diversity of achievement in Botswana sport, where physical performance, strategy and consistency continue to shape elite competition.

Junior Talent

The junior categories highlight athletes regarded as part of Botswana’s next generation of sporting talent.

For Junior Male Sportsperson of the Year, Justice Oratile, Ntungamili Raguin and Edwin Nyoka have been nominated.

In the Junior Female category, Same Mhutsiwa, Melodi Saleshando and Neelo Modise make up the shortlist.

Their nominations reflect continued investment in youth development across athletics, tennis, bowling, swimming and judo.

Team Honour

The Team of the Year category highlights collective success across sporting codes.

Botswana’s men’s 4x400m relay team has been nominated alongside the Botswana Davis Cup Team and the 4x400m mixed relay team from Botswana Secondary Schools Sports Association.

The nominations place teamwork and coordination at the centre of national sporting achievement, rounding off an awards ceremony that reflects the breadth of Botswana’s sporting landscape.

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