Simbine, Tebogo Highlight Africa’s Big  Moment

At the World Athletics Relays in Gaborone, the two athletes framed victory and qualification as a continental statement, not only a national one

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

For two days in Gaborone, the spotlight of global athletics shifted to Africa, and for some of the continent’s fastest men, that carried meaning beyond medals.

After South Africa claimed silver in the men’s 4x100m at the Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 2026, sprint star Akani Simbine described the event as a moment of continental significance.

“I think today just proved that we can do really great things in Africa,” Simbine said. “We can host the world and we are able to show off the beauty of the continent.”

For Simbine, the significance extended beyond South Africa’s podium finish. The image of a packed stadium in Botswana, with a worldwide audience watching, represented something larger.

“It’s proud to be able to say we packed out a stadium in Africa with the world watching,” he said. “We stopped the world. Literally, Africa stopped the world so they can watch athletics happening in Africa.”

Beyond Borders

That sense of collective African ambition was echoed by Botswana’s sprint contingent after securing qualification with the 4x100m for the 2027 World Athletics Championships in Beijing.

Letsile Tebogo , Botswana’s sprint sensation said qualification was bigger than a single nation, framing it as part of a wider shift in sprinting’s traditional balance of power.

“There’s so many things that this qualification means, not just for Botswana, but for the African continent,” he said.

He pointed to the long-standing dominance of Jamaica, the United States and Asian nations in the 4x100m, saying African athletes are working to alter that narrative.

“So now we are trying to change that narrative and just put Africa there,” he said.

Tebogo also highlighted the growing spread of sprinting strength across the continent, noting the presence of Ethiopia alongside established powers such as South Africa and Kenya.

Bigger Stage

For Simbine and Tebogo , the weekend became more than a qualifying event or medal chase. It was a demonstration of Africa’s capacity — as host, competitor and contender.

As Simbine put it: “It’s a big stepping stone for Africa.”