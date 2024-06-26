Orebonye linked to Kaizer Chiefs

Botswana int’l emerges in Chiefs search for snappy snipers

New aMakhosi coach was involved in Ore’s move to FAR Rabat

GAZETTE REPORTER

Zebras forward Tumisang Orebonye has reportedly attracted strong interest from Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs ahead of the 2024-2025 season.

South African media reports suggest that Orebonye has been recommended to Chiefs by the club’s newly appointed head coach Nasreddine Nabi as one of his preferred targets to reinforce the team’s attacking department.

One of Chiefs’ biggest problems last season was their struggles in front of goal, hence the new coach’s reported search for a solution to the critical problem by signing attacking marksmen and snappy snipers early in time for next month’s pre-season preparations.

From Rabat with love

According to several reports in reliable publications such as FARPost and iDiski Times, Nabi has recommended the signing of Orebonye along with attacking midfielder Feisal Salum Abdallah, who also adds goals from middle of the park.

Nabi is said to be eager to reunite with Orebonye as he once worked with the Botswana international during his time with FAR Rabat to whom the Zebras striker is currently contracted.

The new Chiefs coach was the one who greenlighted Orebonye’s move to FAR Rabat from USM Alger during the January transfer window this year and the two share a good working relationship as noted by South Africa’s FARPost.

A slim miss

Under Nabi, Orebonye made a quick start to life at his new club, scoring three goals in his first six matches. Orebonye contributed to the club’s league title chase as they went on a 17-game unbeaten run that ultimately ended in April, thus ending its lead at the top of the Botola Pro league table.

FAR Rabat narrowly missed out on winning the league on the last day of the season. However, the Tunisian coach Nabi had already made a positive impression on Chiefs who quickly tied him to a two-year deal.

As part of his contractual demands, Nabi asked Chiefs to bring in his own technical team and playing staff recommendations, hence the emergence of Orebonye in the news.

Continental pedigree

In Orebonye, Chiefs would be getting a striker with a proven continental pedigree. This is the striker who has scored important goals in major CAF competitions as he helped his previous club win the 2023 CAF Confederation Cup and the 2023 CAF Super Cup.

If Orebonye signs for Chiefs, he will join fellow Zebras player Thatayaone Ditlhokwe who switched to the Soweto giants from Supersport United last year.