Botswana Shines at Africa Region 5 Karate Championships 

Nation’s 28-strong team rakes in remarkable tally of over 30 medals, including more than 10 golds in Namibia

GAZETTE REPORTER

Team Botswana delivered a stellar performance at the just-ended Africa Region 5 Karate Championships that were held from 19 to 22 June 2024 in Swakopmund, Namibia.

Competing against some of Southern Africa’s best karatekas, Botswana’s 28 athletes amassed a remarkable tally of over 30 medals, including more than 10 golds.

Highlighting the team’s success were several standout performances. Chris Jr Kgosi led the charge with a gold in the boys’ 10 years kata and a silver in the boys’ 10 years kumite.

Dominance

The senior teams were equally impressive, with the male and female team katas both clinching gold medals.

The senior male kumite team also emerged victorious, further underscoring Botswana’s dominance in the team events.

Other gold medalists included Lesika Motswagole in the girls’ 16-17 years kumite, Rebaone Phuduhudu in the boys’ 14-15 years kumite, and Gaone Mothoyomotona in the senior ladies kumite -55 kg category.

Silvers and bronzes

Lethabo Sekano excelled in the senior ladies kumite -68 kg division as well as Resego Sesinyi (girls’14-15 years kumite), adding to the individual golds.

Charline Magalie in girls Under 21 years kata and Prince Ngwako in boys under 21 years kumite also won gold medals.

In addition to their gold medal haul, Botswana’s athletes secured numerous silvers. Sekano also earned a silver in the senior ladies kata, demonstrating her versatility across disciplines.

Younger athletes

Boemo Ramasimong followed suit with a silver in the senior men’s kata. The team’s younger athletes also shone, with Vanessa Pono and Baone Pelaelo winning silvers in the girls’ and boys’ 16-17 years kumite respectively.

Other silver medalists are Gofaone Mosupiemang (senior kumite in Under 75kg), Gustavo Johanes (senior kumite), Lesego Masimola (senior ladies kumite), Luis Chengeta (boys Under 21 years kumite), Magalie (girls Under 21 years kumite), Goitseone Koosaletse (senior kumite +84kg) and the seniors female kumite team.

The bronze medalists included Gabriel Molefhe and Bofelo Daniel in the boys’ Under 21years kata, and Leticia Mushipe in the girls’ 16-17 years kumite.

The girls’ 14-17 years’ team kata also secured a bronze, highlighting the depth of talent within the squad.

Immense pride

Amantle Leburu (girls Under 21 years kata), Norman Leburu (boys 14-15 years in kata), Chengeta (Under 21 kumite), Olorato Ngwebula (senior kumite in under 75kg), Omatla Motlhale (senior kumite in Under 60kg) and Onkemetse Chepete (senior ladies kumite) were also bronze medalists.

Reflecting on the team’s achievements, Sensei Ofentse Bakwadi expressed immense pride in their performance. “With only 28 athletes, we brought back more than 30 medals, including over 10 golds,” he said.

“This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our athletes. Most importantly, we won the overall men’s team kumite division and both the male and female team katas.”

Cohesion and teamwork

Sensei Bakwadi emphasised the significance of these victories, noting that the team events demonstrate not only individual prowess but also cohesion and teamwork.

“Winning the team events is particularly special because it shows our ability to work together and support one another,” he said. “It’s a reflection of the strong team spirit and unity that we have cultivated.”

He also highlighted the progress made by the younger athletes, many of whom were competing at this level for the first time. “Our young karatekas showed great promise and resilience,” Bakwadi remarked.

“Their performances bode well for the future of karate in Botswana. We are building a strong foundation for sustained success in international competitions.”

More work to be done

The success in Swakopmund marks a significant milestone for Botswana’s karate programme. It reflects the increasing investment in the sport and the growing talent pool within the country.

Sensei Bakwadi credited the athletes’ dedication and the support from the Botswana Karate Association for the impressive results.

As the team returns home, the focus will shift to preparing for upcoming competitions, with the aim of continuing its winning streak.

“We will celebrate this success, but we also know there is more work to be done,” Bakwadi noted. “Our goal is to keep improving and to achieve even greater success on the international stage.”