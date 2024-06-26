Ramoreboli Highlights Botswana’s Future in Football 

He makes a positive assessment aware of the palpable passion for football in Botswana and that with strategic planning and consistent performance, the nation has the potential to rise to prominence in African football (BLURB)

Botswana’s burgeoning football scene has recently garnered attention, thanks to the impressive achievements of Jwaneng Galaxy led by Morena Ramoreboli as head coach.

The South African gaffer, who took charge at Galaxy in the 2021/22 season, has not only guided the team to unprecedented success but has also highlighted the nation’s potential to become a football powerhouse on the continent.

Ramoreboli’s journey with Jwaneng Galaxy began in the diamond mining town of Jwaneng where he quickly showcased his tactical prowess. In his inaugural season, he steered the team to a respectable third-place finish in the league.

This accomplishment set the stage for what would become a historic tenure. Under his guidance, Galaxy made their maiden appearance in the prestigious CAF Champions League group stages, which was a remarkable feat for the club.

The following season saw Ramoreboli transform promise into glory. Demonstrating a determined spirit and strategic acumen, he led Galaxy to their first-ever Botswana league title. But the 43-year-old coach’s hunger for success did not stop there.

The recently concluded 2023/24 campaign was a masterclass in dominance. Under Ramoreboli’s astute leadership, Galaxy achieved a remarkable double, clinching both the league title and the Orange FA Cup for the first time in the club’s history.

After lifting the Orange FA Cup, Ramoreboli was full of praise for local football. He emphasised the critical role of club success in enhancing the national team’s performance.

“Local clubs need to do well for the national team, the Zebras, to also excel,” he said. “As Jwaneng Galaxy, we do not need to expect to be above the Zebras in terms of performance.

“The day the Zebras start to progress to the knockout stage of the African Cup of Nations, the clubs should also be able to do so.”

Ramoreboli drew parallels with South Africa’s football structure, noting the impact of strong club performance on the country’s national team. “What we are doing as a club is to prepare the country,” he said.

“In South Africa, Sundowns is doing a very good job by preparing players for Bafana Bafana. That’s why Bafana Bafana is so consistent. The same thing has to happen at club football here.

“Botswana teams competing in African competitions have to be consistent so that they can influence the performance of the Zebras. It is possible, but we also need to be patient and avoid too much pressure.”

The coach’s remarks underline a broader vision for Botswana football, one where local clubs and the national team progress in tandem, feeding off each other’s successes.

He makes this assessment aware of the palpable passion for football in Botswana and that with strategic planning and consistent performance, the nation has the potential to rise to prominence in African football.

Ramoreboli’s success with Jwaneng Galaxy serves as a testament to what can be achieved with dedication, tactical expertise and a clear vision.

As the club continues to set new benchmarks, it paves the way for the national team and other local clubs to aspire to greater heights.