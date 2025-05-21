Raguin Edges Closer to Junior Grand Slams 

The big win brings the young tennis sensation one step closer to participating in junior Grand Slam tournaments like Wimbledon and the US Open

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The Botswana Tennis Association (BTA) is celebrating a landmark victory after Ntungamili Raguin clinched the World ITF J100 title in Algeria on Saturday.

The big win brings the young tennis sensation one step closer to participating in junior Grand Slam tournaments like Wimbledon and the US Open.

According to BTA spokesperson Tshepang Tlhankane, Raguin’s victory is a significant milestone that aligns with the association’s long-term development goals. “This win shows that the goals set by BTA are inching closer and closer,” he said in a telephone interview.

Grooming young talent

“Channelling resources to development yields good results, and this victory gives Botswana tennis assurance that the processes that we have put in place are truly working to change the narrative of tennis in the country.”

BTA has been focusing on grooming young talent through increased investment in development programmes and providing opportunities for players to compete in international tournaments.

Hosting ranking events locally is also part of this strategy because it helps maintain continuity and reduces idle tournament time.

Raguin’s right time

Raguin’s triumph comes at a crucial point in his career as he aims to secure a spot among the top 100 junior players. “His win is definitely coming at the right time.” Tlhankane noted. He is chasing after points and a place in the top 100.

“Age is still on his side. And if he maintains a consistent winning streak, he will surely break into the top 100 and participate in junior slams before moving on from junior tennis.”

Tlhankane emphasised that the association remains committed to supporting all players equally. “The BTA’s responsibility is to support all players, and not necessarily Ntunga alone,” he said.

Equal treatment

“Although he’s been performing exceptionally well, we strive to distribute our resources fairly so that everyone benefits. It can be discouraging when it seems resources are channelled towards one person. So we make sure to offer equal treatment regardless of the level.”

Part of BTA’s strategy involves ensuring that players have sufficient opportunities to compete. Tlhankane noted that while sending players abroad for tournaments is ideal, hosting ranking events in Botswana offers a practical solution to maintaining competitive consistency.

“Ensuring that players do not miss crucial tournaments is another way to support them,” he said. “While it is not always feasible to send them abroad, hosting tournaments at home helps maintain continuity and allows players to avoid long periods of inactivity.”

Looking ahead, BTA intends to host more ranking tournaments to expose young players to international competition at an early stage. “We aim to expose them at home where they are more comfortable before they compete on tougher international stages,” said Tlhankane.