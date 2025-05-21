National Bowling Championships This Weekend

… but sponsorship for the event is yet to be secured, compelling members of the bowling community to dig deeper into their pockets while the association pursues patronage more urgently

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The Botswana Bowling Association (BBA) has been on a determined path to elevate the profile of lawn bowls in the country.

In recent years, the association’s strategic initiatives have centred on increasing participation and public interest in the sport. According to the Vice President of BBA, Marea Modutlwa, much effort has been placed on enhancing brand positioning and media visibility.

“We have been working hard to increase our brand positioning,” she said. “There is more media visibility of our activities to raise awareness about the sport of bowls and to attract potential bowlers.”

Interviews on radio and TV

The association’s efforts to put Botswana’s lawn bowls on the map include regional collaborations aimed at fostering growth and elevating the sport’s profile.

BBA recently sent eight players to compete at the Bowls South Africa Women’s Open, an event that was prominently featured on their Facebook page. Additionally, securing interviews on radio and TV has helped cultivate public interest.

The sport itself has also seen a rise in competition. In the last five years, Botswana’s lawn bowls have achieved significant milestones. In 2020, the sport was shortlisted for Sportswoman of the Year and Team of the Year at the 40th Botswana Sports Awards.

2024 National Team of the Year

The Women’s National team later claimed the Vunani Annual Botswana Women Sports Team of the Year in 2023 and the National Team of the Year award at the 43rd Botswana Sports Awards in 2024.

“Lawn bowls as a sport is on an upwards trajectory,” Modutlwa stated. “BNSC promoted bowls to Tier 2 a couple of years ago, allowing us to secure more funding and offer more development programmes.”

Preparing for the week-long Bowling National Championships, set to take place at Gaborone Bowling Club from 24 to 31 May, has not been without its challenges. One major issue is the state of the greens at the Gaborone Club.

Maintaining the greens

Due to a broken borehole, maintaining the greens has been a financial burden for club members. “Members of the club have had to dig deep into their pockets to buy water and keep the greens alive,” Modutlwa said, acknowledging the dedication of the club’s community in sustaining the facilities.

Another hurdle that BBA faces is lack of a main sponsor for the event but heightened efforts are ongoing to that end. In the meantime, private contributions from club members remain crucial to hosting a successful tournament.

“While the Nationals are an annual event, hosting the tournament rotates from club to club, each presenting unique challenges,” Modutlwa explained. “We are actively seeking a main sponsor and brand partner for the National Championships.”

With heightened competition and growing interest, the National Bowling Championships promise to be a showcase of the sport’s development in Botswana. The event will bring together bowlers from various clubs, highlighting both the sport’s progress and the unwavering commitment of those behind it.