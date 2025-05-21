Kanana Camp Reopens with New Look

An artful fusion of Delta beauty and sophisticated comfort inviting travellers to rediscover the magic of the Okavango in style at Kanana Camp, courtesy of Ker & Downey Botswana

GAZETTE REPORTER

Nestled on the banks of the Xudum River in the southwestern Okavango Delta, the newly reopened Kanana Camp is a triumph of safari elegance and immersive wilderness.

Following an extensive transformation, the sanctuary has reemerged with expanded views, refreshed interiors, and a soul-deepened commitment to offering travellers an authentic, yet elevated connection to one of the world’s most extraordinary ecosystems.

Under the creative vision of Cate Simpson of Reflecting Africa, Kanana’s décor is a masterful balance of contemporary refinement and organic African beauty. Natural elements, thatch and canvas preserve the authenticity of the landscape while maintaining a sophisticated ambiance, allowing the sounds of the wild to filter gently into the living spaces. With its revitalized charm, Kanana invites guests not just to witness the Okavango Delta’s extraordinary wonders, but to do so in a setting that redefines the meaning of safari elegance.

Dining has also taken a delightful turn, with a live cooking station and wood-fired pizza oven bringing playful warmth to every meal. It’s not just dinner – it’s a shared celebration of the day’s adventures.

Suites that speak the language of the land

Kanana offers seven thoughtfully designed double/twin suites and a spacious two-bedroom family suite, all landscape-facing to ensure uninterrupted views of the surrounding wilderness. From private decks to elegant indoor lounges, every corner is crafted to bring the outdoors in without compromising on luxury.

Each suite features modern conveniences such as refreshment stations, minibars, workstations and ample charging ports. But it’s the innovative one-way glass showers, offering panoramic Delta views in absolute privacy that set a new standard for immersive comfort.

A living canvas of delta life

Beyond the suites, the Okavango Delta’s ever-changing rhythms play out across palm-fringed islands, whispering waterways, and lively floodplains. This exclusive region is home to thriving birdlife, large heronries and a rich diversity of wildlife, all waiting to be explored via game drives, mokoro excursions and tranquil boat safaris.

