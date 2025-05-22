Akoonyatse Debuts Children’s Books on Grief and Belonging

Author Bakang Akoonyatse brings healing to storytime with two emotion-centred children’s books that help young readers and their caregivers to navigate grief and rejection and embrace the power of kindness

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

When Bakang Akoonyatse writes, she does so with intention. A mother, media professional, healer and trauma counselling student, Akoonyatse has poured every part of herself into her two forthcoming children’s books: Lesedi’s Little Light and Maatla the Magnet.

Now available for pre-order through Amazon and Barnes & Noble, the books are published under Iskanchi Press, a house known for championing authentic African stories.

In Lesedi’s Little Light, readers are introduced to a young girl grappling with the loss of her mother. Lesedi, meaning “light” in Setswana, is a beacon in her family’s world – until grief dims that light.

Turning pain into power

With her grandmother’s help, she learns that even the tiniest flicker of love can guide us through darkness. “The story is about how community can uplift us in times of sorrow and how even children can be part of that healing,” said Akoonyatse in an interview.

Lesedi’s Little Light offers children and their caregivers a framework to begin difficult conversations about death and healing conversations that are often avoided but necessary.

Maatla the Magnet explores another complex emotion – social rejection. Named after the Setswana word for “strength,” Maatla is a child learning to accept himself even when he doesn’t fit in.

The right kind of friendships

The story uses the metaphor of magnetism to help children understand the importance of attracting the right kind of friendships, those that value care, safety and respect.

“Loneliness happens but it shouldn’t shape how we treat ourselves,” said Akoonyatse. “I want children to know that they are enough as they are and that they deserve love that sees and supports them.”

Emotionally resonant

Akoonyatse’s creative process is prayerful and deliberate, shaped by her calling to create emotionally resonant tools for growth. She often consults her own children when writing, treating them as both audience and advisors.

“They’re my first readers, my first editors, and my first truth-tellers,” she said. “Children are what I like to call ‘fresh people.’ They just got here. We all need to band together to raise kids who are confident, cared for and capable.”

With plans for a countrywide school tour, children’s workshops, and even TV adaptations, Akoonyatse sees her work as just the beginning. Her third book, The Tao Family Tree, is already written and delves into navigating family conflict and building strong bonds at home.