BAA More Confident After National Finals

The successful conclusion of national athletics finals at which several personal bests were achieved over the weekend in Francistown has added a new level of confidence for success at forthcoming international meets. Staff Writer TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO reports

The Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) is optimistic about the future of its national teams following successful national finals at Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown over the weekend.

The event saw a display of talent from both junior and senior athletes, leaving the association confident of its prospects for upcoming international competitions.

Reflecting on the competition, BAA Vice President for Administration, Oabona Theetso, expressed his elation and enthusiasm.

“Looking at the performance of the athletes over the weekend, we expect our national teams, from junior to senior, to do well in all international competitions,” he said in a telephone interview. “Athletes are coming up well, and that’s giving us much confidence.”

Emerging champions

One of the standout performances came from Justice Oratile, who secured a double victory in the U20 men’s 200m and 400m events. He clocked an unofficial personal best of 20.60s in the 200m and 45.85s in the 400m, earning him the title of double BAA National Champion in his category.

Kevin Lobatlamang also made a statement by dominating the senior men’s 100m and 200m races. He clinched both titles with impressive times of 10.4s in the 100m and a personal best of 20.36s in the 200m.

In the women’s U20 category, Same Mohutsiwa demonstrated her speed by completing the 100/200m double. She outpaced rival Sethunya Majama in both races, clocking 12.02s in the 100m and a personal best of 24.0s in the 200m.

Positive outlook

Reflecting on the athletes’ achievements, Theetso expressed satisfaction with their progress. “The nationals went well, and we are happy with the performance of the athletes,” he said.

“Some delivered personal bests and some won doubles. We are particularly encouraged by the young athletes like Oratile, who also came to the party.”