BVF Advances Coaches, Elevates Referees

Instructor Shedrack Modiakgotla will facilitate a coterie of Level One volleyball referees in training to become Level Two referees, and thus help accomplish a BVF ambition to export volleyball referees to other countries

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Botswana Volleyball Federation (BVF) is making strides in development of local coaching talent in the ranks of both new and existing coaches as part of its broader strategy to strengthen the sport in Botswana.

Speaking in a recent telephone interview with Gazette Sports, the president of BVF, Tsoseletso Magang, stated: “When we run a league, we are giving clubs an opportunity to develop new coaches while also advancing those already in the system.”

One significant step in this direction is the upcoming Level Two coaching course in June. The course will be facilitated by local instructor Shedrack Modiakgotla and is expected to benefit coaches who have already completed Level One.

International exposure

“We foresee some local coaches advancing to Level Two, and that’s something we’re really hopeful about,” said Magang.

In addition to coaching, the federation is placing increased emphasis on the training and international exposure of referees. Magang acknowledged shortage of referees in the local volleyball scene and expressed a desire to export more trained officials to international tournaments.

“We have noticed a need for more referees to come on board, which means we have to run more courses,” she said. “We want our referees to be international referees, and that is only possible if we have a league running to test them.”

A product to present

According to Magang, one of the most significant achievements from the just-concluded league is that it has provided the federation with a product to present to potential sponsors, hence her optimism about attracting corporate support.

“We can now proudly approach potential sponsors and encourage them to come on board,” she said. “The aim is for teams to secure better prize money at the conclusion of the league.”

Looking ahead, the federation aims to establish a national league that will operate through district structures. Magang noted that several districts have not fielded teams in years, a situation that she blames on lack of funding and mobilisation support.

District structures

“We are in talks with the Ministry of Sports to see if we can kickstart this process, even if it is just with four districts to begin with,” she said. “Teams have died out in some areas, and we want to revive them by providing the necessary resources.”

Another critical component of the federation’s vision is age-based leagues and competitions, which would ensure sustainable growth by nurturing talent from a young age.