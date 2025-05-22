Nam’Nati Serves Soul on a Plate

In the heart of the Gaborone CBD, a small café with a big vision is winning over hearts and taste buds, one fusion-inspired bite at a time

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Nestled inside the foyer of the Letshego Building in Zambezi Towers, a culinary gem is quietly rewriting Gaborone’s food narrative.

Nam’Nati, a proudly local subsidiary of Kitchen Poetry, recently hosted a soul-stirring supplier engagement that doubled as a dining showcase.

With fragrant fusion dishes that paid homage to both local flavour and international flair, the engagement wasn’t just a meal but more a manifesto.

All of us together

Nam’Nati isn’t just a name. It’s a declaration. Owner and visionary Unami Makali shared that the inspiration came from her mother’s affectionate nickname for her, “Unati,” a Xhosa name meaning “Unami.”

As she explained, the evolution into Nam’Nati means “all of us together,” perfectly fitting for a space that not only brings people together over food but also listens to what they truly want.

“We are open to critiqueing so that we give our clients an outstanding culinary experience,” Makali said as the aroma of lemon chicken and caramelised sausage wafted through the air.

Fusion on the fork

Makali and her team set out to create a food fusion that delighted the senses and delivered. The starters alone offered a cultural symphony: comforting beef mince dumplings, savoury broccoli cheese pockets, and a standout mushroom bruschetta that disappeared quickly from platters.

When the mains arrived, they elevated the experience even further. The sweet potato and butternut mash were a crowd favourite, praised for its creative balance of earthiness and sweetness.

The grilled mini-steak paired beautifully with a vibrant tomato and cucumber salad while a homestyle korong in gravy made it clear that tradition still has its rightful place at the table.

Dessert with a dream

The grand finale came in the form of indulgent mini-cakes – red velvet and chocolate – served with cream, and a surprise twist: lemon and poppy seed malva pudding. Rich, zesty and nostalgic, it sealed the experience with a golden ribbon of joy.

Beyond the menu, Nam’Nati’s mission is one of empowerment. “We envision to improve our services for value for money,” Makali said. “The vision we carry is to be a leader in the culinary industry, assisting in skills sharing and empowering the youth, especially in the advent of such high unemployment.”

This vision was shared not just in words but in action – collaborating with other youth-run businesses like W Donuts and Kgotla, who also wowed with their offerings, proving that the next generation of Botswana’s business leaders are already plating their dreams.