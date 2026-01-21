Rollers Map Reset

New interim chairman outlines urgent governance, accountability and sponsorship reforms as Township Rollers seek stability and renewal

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Township Rollers Football Club, one of Botswana’s most storied teams, is attempting to steady itself after a prolonged period of financial instability that saw players go unpaid. The club’s new interim chairman, Thapelo “Fish” Pabalinga, assumed office following the resignation of the previous interim committee chairman late last year and has made reform his immediate priority.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Pabalinga said the club’s urgent roadmap was to restore stability, competitiveness and relevance. “Our immediate road map will be to ensure the club becomes stable, competitive and fashionable again,” he said.

Governance Focus

Pabalinga said the club would tighten governance structures, particularly around financial management. “This we will ensure by instituting necessary governance protocols like prudent financial management, spending within our limits, ensuring that every thebe that is meant for Township Rollers reaches the Rollers coffers,” he said.

As part of these reforms, he confirmed that the club has opened a new bank account to improve traceability and accountability. He added that Rollers have partnered with an accounting and audit firm to enforce financial discipline and to produce audited financial statements in line with Clause 17.17 of the club’s constitution.

Legal, Ticketing Plans

The interim chairman said the club is finalising an arrangement with a legal expert to strengthen the executive committee’s capacity on legal matters. He also outlined plans to modernise ticketing operations.

“We are also looking to partner with a ticketing company that will ensure tickets are easily accessible to all our supporters, but most importantly that there is proper accountability for ticket sales,” he said. “We need to move away from the era of selling tickets from car booths.”

Supporter Reporting

Pabalinga pledged regular communication with supporters through periodic operational and financial reports. He said this was aimed at rebuilding trust and reducing speculation. “Whenever people who have vested interests in anything are not kept informed, they invariably form their own opinions, which in most cases are reckless and untrue,” he said.

He also acknowledged the need to improve the welfare of players and the technical team, arguing that better conditions would justify expectations of success on the pitch.

Sponsors, Apologies

Pabalinga announced Umbro as the club’s new technical partner and thanked Zone 2 Sportswear for their interim support. He said Rollers would actively re-engage former sponsors and approach new ones. “Some will be sponsors we had in the past that we may have rubbed the wrong way,” he said. “Some will be new, so expect our calls.”

He also apologised to the Botswana Football Association and Botswana Football League after the club failed to honour a fixture earlier in the season, as well as to players and technical staff over delayed salaries caused by financial difficulties. He said the situation did not reflect the values of a club founded in 1961 to bring joy, not hardship, to its stakeholders.

Addressing rumours of instability, he added: “There’s no mass exodus of players. Yes, we have some difficulties, but that’s not the case.”