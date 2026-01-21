P200,000 SMS Prize Launched

Diamond College ties cash rewards to historic world athletics debut in Botswana

GAZETTE REPORTER

Diamond College of Botswana has launched a national SMS competition offering cash prizes of up to P200,000, linking public participation to the upcoming Gaborone 26 World Athletics Relays, scheduled for May 2–3.

The relays will be the first World Athletics event of this kind to be hosted in Botswana and on the African continent. Diamond College is sponsoring the event and says the competition is designed to broaden national involvement while raising funds to support the Games.

Participants in the competition stand a chance to win monthly prizes of P10,000, with the grand prize of P200,000 set to be awarded on April 28.

Speaking at the launch held this week , Diamond College of Botswana representative Allan Moyo said the initiative is intended to invite nationwide participation in what she described as a historic moment for the country.

“It is a challenge for the nation and every single one of us has to rise up in solidarity, in hospitality, to showcase the spirit and the soul of the nation,” Moyo said.

Historic Hosting

Botswana will host athletes from around the world when the World Athletics Relays come to Gaborone in May. The event will take place at the National Stadium and serves as a qualifying competition for major global championships.

Moyo said the SMS competition goes beyond prize money and is meant to create what she called a “national conversation” around the relays.

“Today we are not just launching a competition, an SMS competition. We are unveiling a conversation, a national conversation where we are engaging everyone,” she said.

National Inclusion

According to Diamond College, the competition is structured around four objectives, beginning with giving citizens a voice regardless of location.

“Not only are we talking about our athletes, or those who are going to be able to attend the stadium, but everyone who is in this country,” Moyo said.

“With just a simple SMS they can hold their space in this historic event.”

She added that participation is open to people across the country, including remote areas.

“From people in the heart of Gaborone to the hardest-to-reach areas of the Kalahari, Okavango, Chobe and many others, their voices matter,” she said.

Funding The Games

Moyo said proceeds from the SMS competition will contribute directly to the hosting of the relays.

“Every single SMS that is sent doesn’t just enter the competitor to win, but it’s also helping to raise vital funds that are needed to fuel the event,” she said.

“You are not just a spectator, you are a stakeholder.”

Life-Changing Prizes

The final objective, she said, is to make a tangible impact on participants’ lives.

“We are offering life-changing prizes. This is our investment in the people of Botswana,” Moyo said.

How To Enter

The competition is open to citizens aged 18 and above with Botswana mobile numbers on Mascom, Orange or BTC. To enter, participants must send the keyword “Diamond” via SMS to the designated short code.