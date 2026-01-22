India Camp Sharpens Badminton Team 

Badminton squad fine-tunes preparations abroad ahead of hosting Africa’s top senior championship

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s senior badminton team departed over the weekend for India, where they will undertake a training camp as part of preparations for the All Africa Senior Championships, scheduled to be held in Botswana from February 9 to 15, 2026. The championships will take place at the Royal Aria Stadium in Tlokweng.

The camp is designed to sharpen the team’s readiness ahead of the continental event, which Botswana will host on home soil.

“This is for a specialized training camp in India,” said association mouthpiece Thobo Tshosa in a telephone interview. “This intensive preparation phase is a vital step toward achieving peak performance at the All Africa Senior Championships 2026.”

Return Timeline

According to Tshosa, the team is expected to return to Botswana on February 3, 2026, giving them several days to finalize preparations before the tournament begins.

The All Africa Senior Championships will bring together leading players from across the continent, and Botswana will be seeking to build on recent competitive experience.

Medal Ambitions

Tshosa said the association is targeting a podium finish at the championships, while acknowledging past results.

“They aim is for Botswana to secure any medal during the competition,” he said. “During the Botswana International that we hosted recently we managed to win a bronze medal, so we remain hopeful.”

Team List

The squad is led by Head Coach Oreeditse Thela.

The men’s team includes Tefo Kabomo, Godknows Ketlhabanetswe, Tshepo Perekisi, Tumelo Moilwa, and Jamorena Patson. The women’s team is made up of Keletso Ntebela and Tsholofelo Willie.

Support Partners

The training camp and travel have been supported by A-zone Sports Academy of India, the Botswana National Sport Commission, Botoka Pharmaceuticals, Vintage Travel and Tours, and Motovac. The association expressed appreciation for the partners’ role in facilitating the team’s preparations.