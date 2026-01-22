Boxing League Unveiled

BoBA outlines a structured national competition aimed at professionalizing boxing while balancing development, safety and inclusion

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The Botswana Boxing Association (BoBA) says its planned Botswana Boxing League, slated for launch in March 2026, is designed to professionalize and elevate the sport by creating a structured, competitive platform for athletes at all levels. The league will feature 14 World Boxing weight categories, split evenly between men and women, with clubs registering one boxer per category.

“The core objective is to provide consistent opportunities for talent identification, development and exposure,” BoBA mouthpiece Kabelo Seleka said in a telephone interview adding that regular competition under standardized conditions is central to the model. The league, according to the association, aligns with its long-term strategy to strengthen grassroots programs, improve international competitiveness and grow boxing as a sustainable sport with community and commercial engagement.

Club Readiness

Participation will hinge on club licensing. He said clubs will be selected through a “rigorous evaluation process” that considers coaching expertise, facilities and prior performance. Once approved, clubs will receive technical support, including coaching workshops, athlete development programs and guidance on compliance with World Boxing standards.

“This ensures a level playing field, with clubs adequately prepared to field boxers across all 14 weight categories,” he said said, emphasizing competitiveness alongside athlete safety. The licensing framework is intended to ensure consistency across the league while preparing clubs to meet international benchmarks.

Women’s Pathway

Seven weight categories are reserved for women, a structural choice BoBA describes as central to the league’s sustainability. Measures to promote participation include targeted recruitment, specialized coaching, mentorship programs and collaboration with schools and clubs to identify and nurture talent.

By embedding women’s participation into club licensing requirements, Seleka said it aims to create a clear pathway for female boxers to compete nationally and progress internationally. “By reserving seven weight categories for women and ensuring access to competitive opportunities, BoBA aims to create a sustainable pathway for female boxers to excel,” he said.

Stakeholder Input

Ahead of the launch, BoBA will hold stakeholder consultations in February 2026 with clubs, coaches, athletes and partners. The association expects to identify best practices, operational challenges and opportunities for collaboration.

“Stakeholder input will directly inform the final structure of the league,” he said, including scheduling, competition formats and support mechanisms, with the goal of delivering a practical, inclusive and sustainable rollout.