Ezra Neethings’ Sound, 2026’s Moment

With chart-smashing hits, fearless storytelling and a sound that refuses to shrink itself, Ezra Neethings is stepping into 2026 as Botswana’s most important musical force to watch

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

If Botswana’s music scene were a stage, 2026 belongs to Ezra Neethings — and he’s walking into the spotlight with purpose, not permission.

His latest hit “Tsela Ye,” released on 15 January 2026, didn’t just make noise — it made numbers. Apple Music Top 100. Over 100K YouTube views in its first day. Trending across TikTok and Facebook. Ezra didn’t over-explain it; he simply posted: “Topping charts like always, one thing about numbers they don’t care about opinions. On God.”

Behind the confidence is a mindset grounded in consistency rather than spectacle. “Nothing really changes,” Ezra told Time Out of the moment he’s in. “We just keep on doing the same thing over and over at a higher energy. Keep the same momentum, keep being authentic. I’m a bit loud on that authenticity.”

THE LONG ROAD TO NOW

Ezra’s journey started quietly in church around 2015, long before the charts paid attention. The real shift came when he chose to fully commit to his gift — a decision that led to “Danko,” the breakout hit that racked up over 13 million streams and changed local expectations of what a Botswana hit could sound like.

That long view still shapes how he approaches success today. “We don’t tire until we are millionaires,” he says plainly, framing ambition not as urgency, but endurance.

Songs like “Ska Nconcluda,” “Mpolelele,” “Fomi” and his Afrobeat-flavoured rework of “Go Ka Tweng?” followed, building a catalogue rooted in emotion, faith and lived experience.

A SOUND WITHOUT BORDERS

Ezra’s music blends spirituality, Afro-fusion and vernacular storytelling — village truths wrapped in global rhythm. Tracks like “Merwalela” crossed into South Africa, went viral on TikTok and proved that Setswana doesn’t need subtitles.

“When it started crossing borders… it was an eye-opener,” Ezra told Channel Africa. “Music is a universal language. You cannot limit yourself to your people.”

That universality is also central to “Tsela Ye,” a song recorded a year before its breakout moment. “The song is basically about life,” Ezra explains. “It reminds people that there’s always light at the end of the tunnel. The journey is long — we don’t have to try shortcuts. Experience everything, enjoy every moment of the road.”

The response, he says, has been deeply personal. “People are saying it reminds them of their grandmothers, to check on families. It really brings out positivity into the world — and that’s what music is supposed to be.”

WHY THIS MOMENT MATTERS

Ezra’s rise is more than success, it’s a cultural shift. In a time when artists often dilute identity for reach, he’s doing the opposite: leaning into language, faith and authenticity. He produces his own music, performs anywhere the message can land and refuses to box his sound.

That’s the revolution. Ezra Neethings represents a Botswana sound that’s confident enough to travel without asking permission.

If you’ve been online lately, chances are Ezra Neethings has already found you — looping on TikTok, climbing Apple Music charts and sparking conversations that feel less like hype and more like belief. One popular comment sums up the mood: “I hope and wish Ezra Neethings runs with this wave and never looks back. Get on major platforms, get big time rapper on the remix, do a one man show and tours.”

It’s the sound of an audience ready to move with him, not just stream him.