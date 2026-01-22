Why Mmammidi Extended Her Footprint

After a tough but defining chapter in Phase 4, Mmammidi’s traditional street food brand finds new life in Fairgrounds proving that resilience, research and roots still matter in business

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

If Botswana’s street food scene had a blueprint, Tshepiso Marumo—better known as Mmammidi—would be quietly drafting it in steam, spice and stubborn faith. This week, the young entrepreneur officially opened her new traditional food stall in Fairgrounds, Gaborone, and the streets responded with applause—online and off.

Her move comes after a year-long experiment in Phase 4, Gaborone that didn’t quite deliver.

“Whenever I station myself in a new spot I genuinely believe my supporters will come and support me but Phase 4 didn’t deliver as expected and I admit that my market research flopped but it won’t stop me and I keep moving,” Mmammidi told Time Out with refreshing honesty. “I test drived the stall for a year… it’s not working out in terms of foot traffic and profitability.”

SAME VISION, NEW HOME

Fairgrounds, however, feels like home turf. “Most of my customers are in Fairgrounds… there is so much movement and I am optimistic it will do well,” she says.

But Mmammidi is clear—this is bigger than a stall.

“We are not just street vendors… when it comes to our stalls we specialise and our identity is traditional dishes strictly.”

BUILDING WITHOUT DILUTING

With franchise contracts in the works, growth is on the horizon—on her terms. “I want our food to be popular as healthy options that can sell without diluting the concept,” she explains.

Access to ingredients is no longer a barrier. “Traditional food is packaged and has shelf space in convenience stores… I have so many contracted businesses ready to supply.”

THE INTERNET APPROVES

Social media has been buzzing and they approve the move.

Phase 4, she reflects, was a painful but necessary chapter. “It was at Phase 4 that we learned the true hardships and rewards of business.”

“It’s the same vision, taste at a new home at Fairgrounds.”