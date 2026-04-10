Talk Talk Falls Silent, Nation Reflects

The former Zebras star leaves behind a legacy of leadership, titles and inspiration

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana football is mourning the death of former Zebras player Tshepho Motlhabankwe, widely known in football circles as “Talk Talk,” who died at the age of 46.

News of his passing broke on Sunday evening. He is reported to have died in his sleep at his family home in Digawana.

In a statement, Botswana Football Association president Tariq Babitsng described Motlhabankwe as a significant figure in the local game. “Talk Talk was not only a distinguished figure in our football fraternity, but also a respected leader and mentor who proudly represented the Zebras and several Premier League clubs with passion and commitment,” he said. “His contribution to the game will remain etched in the history of Botswana football.”

The association requested that all matches played across the country observe a moment of silence prior to kick-off.

Career Path

Motlhabankwe, a Digawana native, began his senior career in 2000 at Southern Pirates in Kanye. A year later, he joined Extension Gunners for the first time.

He moved to Mochudi Centre Chiefs at the start of the 2007/8 season, where he won three league titles during a successful spell. After leaving Chiefs, he joined BMC FC in January for a brief stint before moving to Township Rollers six months later.

At Rollers, he won four league titles, adding to a decorated career that included seven premier league titles overall, one FA Cup and one Top 8 title. He later announced his retirement, but returned to play for Gilport at the beginning of the 2019/20 season before rejoining Gunners in January 2020 for a short stint.

Motlhabankwe also represented Botswana’s national team, the Zebras, for nearly a decade. He was part of the squad that competed at the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations and was known for scoring key goals while inspiring teammates.

Tributes Pour In

Following news of his death, tributes were shared widely on social media, particularly Facebook, from former teammates, clubs and supporters.

His former national team, Centre Chiefs and Rollers teammate Joel Mogorosi wrote: “Best right back defender and midfielder of all the time for our generation, rest in peace.”

Extension Gunners, the club that introduced him to top-flight football, described his passing as a profound loss. “Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. Your memory lives on in every quiet moment… May Your Soul Rest In Peace Our Former Player and Assistant Coach,” the club said in a statement.

Township Rollers said Motlhabankwe’s “leadership, versatility, and dedication made him one of the greatest players Botswana has ever produced,” adding that he inspired teammates, fans and younger players both on and off the pitch.

Mochudi Centre Chiefs also paid tribute, noting his role during a successful period in the club’s history and describing him as “a leader, a fighter, and an inspiration.”

Beyond Playing

After retiring from professional football, Motlhabankwe remained involved in the game. He served as an assistant coach at Gunners and later coached lower division sides, including Rivergrass United of Molapowabojang and Real Digawana FC.

His career spanned nearly two decades, marked by domestic success and consistent national team representation.

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