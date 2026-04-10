Toro Is Back, Bigger

After a breakout debut, Toro Music Festival returns louder, bolder and ready to turn Gaborone into a living, breathing soundtrack of creativity

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Mark the date: May 2, 2026. Toro Music Festival 2026 is pulling back into Gaborone United Stadium and if last year was the introduction, this one is the statement.

Born from the sonic world of Chokoma, Toro isn’t just a festival. It’s a moodboard of African sound, style, and stagecraft. The 2025 debut proved one thing: the city is hungry for something that feels like home but hits like a global export.

BIGGER THAN THE BEAT

Chokoma is already hinting at scale. “People can look forward to a different kind of creativity, a world stage that people have never seen,” he told Time Out. Translation? Expect spectacle.

But Toro’s real currency isn’t just production value, it’s intention. This is a platform designed to spotlight local voices while wrapping them in world-class energy. It’s where underground meets mainstage, where culture doesn’t just perform, it pulses.

And yes, there’s new music loading. “I am currently working on new music that people can also look forward to,” he teases.

THE PEOPLE’S LINEUP

Toro is listening. Literally.

Instead of dictating the vibe, Chokoma went to the streets asking fans who they wanted on that stage. Names like Charma Gal, Ey Breezy, Juu Matere, Lera, and Han C surfaced some locked in, others circling the orbit.

THE HUSTLE BEHIND THE HYPE

Let’s not romanticise it, putting on a festival isn’t cheap. “Venues are expensive, there are a lack of sponsors,” Chokoma admits. Still, the culture persists.

Toro exists in that tension between passion and pressure, art and economics. And somehow, it still shows up.

MORE THAN A FESTIVAL

In a country shaping its cultural identity in real time, Toro feels like a blueprint. A gathering point. A growing archive of sound and self-expression.

If it keeps this momentum, Toro won’t just be an event. It’ll be tradition.