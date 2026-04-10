Gospel Music Awards This Weekend 

As gospel fights for its place in Botswana’s soundscape, the Gospel Music Awards return with a bold promise of revival, reinvention and a stage where faith meets fire

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

The countdown is real. On April 11, the Gospel Music Awards 2026 take over Baisago Convention Center, and this isn’t just another night of worship, it’s a cultural reset.

Because gospel music in Botswana? It’s been quiet. Too quiet.

Now, the sixth edition of the awards is turning the volume back up.

A STAGE THAT PREACHES

This year’s lineup reads like a spiritual roll call; Psalmist Kevin, Josh More, Barton Angel, Isaac Malei, Keromilwe Ke Modimo, Minister Leo, Minister Tlotlo, Shirley alongside international voices like David the King and Dr. Joey Mofoleng.

Add the Zion Gospel Choir, and suddenly, it’s not just a concert, it’s an experience.

Prophet Joel Keitumele puts it plainly: “We have upgraded the performing acts… so that the audience will be glued and look forward to the next performance.”

Translation? Expect moments, not just music.

GOSPEL IN DECLINE?

Let’s talk truth.

“The current status of gospel music is really low,” Keitumele admits in an interview. A shift in taste. A drop in support. Artists drifting into other genres. Even promoters stepping back.

It’s a tough space but also a turning point. Because what happens when a genre rooted in purpose starts to lose its platform?

THE REVIVAL PLAN

The answer: build a bigger stage.

The awards aren’t just handing out trophies, they’re rebuilding an ecosystem. Encouraging collaboration. Inviting international artists. Pushing for innovation under this year’s theme: A Sound That Transforms.

It’s gospel, but evolving. Less predictable, more global. Still spiritual, but sonically adventurous.

“We want to return to the glory days of gospel music,” Keitumele said.

MORE THAN MUSIC

Behind the lights is a bigger ask, support. Corporate backing. Real investment. Because applause alone doesn’t sustain artists.

Still, there’s momentum. Broadcast support through Btv, church communities showing up, even visitors travelling in for the experience.

And maybe that’s the real story here: not just a genre trying to survive but one ready to rise again.

On April 11, Gaborone won’t just hear gospel. It might just believe in it again. Tickets are priced at P100 (Standard) and P500 (VIP).