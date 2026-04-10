The Streaming Shake Up

Streaming culture is getting a remix as Showmax folds into DStv Stream, bringing binge culture, live TV and sport under one sleek digital roof

GAZETTE REPORTER

From April 1, the scroll looks different.

Showmax is officially stepping into a new era, folding its Originals into DStv Stream, a move that feels less like a shutdown and more like a glow-up.

ALL YOUR FAVES, ONE HOME

Think less app-hopping, more everything in one place energy.

DStv Stream is positioning itself as the ultimate entertainment hub—live TV, sport, international series, kids’ content, and now, Showmax Originals all living side by side.

And for users? A taste comes free. Eligible subscribers get trial access to DStv Stream Compact until the end of May, before a P80 monthly offer kicks in, massively undercutting standard pricing.

In streaming terms, that’s a plot twist.

THE END OF AN ERA?

Let’s be real, there’s nostalgia here. Showmax has been a go to for local stories and global binges alike. But its standalone chapter officially closes on April 30.

Still, the stories don’t disappear, they relocate.

“The priority is to ensure customers continue to have a home for the stories they love,” the platform notes, doubling down on continuity over disruption.

STREAMING, BUT SMARTER

This isn’t just a content migration, it’s a tech flex.

Features like offline downloads, Watch From Start, and data management tools signal a platform built for real life (read: load shedding, data anxiety, and unpredictable schedules). It’s streaming that understands the assignment.

THE NEW NORMAL

Here’s the catch, you’ll have to opt in. No automatic migration, no passive watching. This new era demands a click, a sign-up, a conscious shift.

Customers who choose not to move to DStv Stream may request a refund for any unused portion of their Showmax subscription, subject to standard terms and conditions. Autopayments to Showmax will stop automatically once the service is discontinued.