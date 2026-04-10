Gaborone’s beauty scene gets a high-gloss upgrade as Voguish Beauty Bar opens its doors, serving looks, luxury, and a new language of self-expression

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Step inside Voguish Beauty Bar and the mood hits before the mirror does. Black and white interiors flirt with gold accents, light bouncing off polished surfaces like confidence in motion. It’s clean, intentional, almost cinematic, like every client is about to become the main character.

In a city steadily levelling up its beauty game, makeup artist Kagiso Mokgware has dropped something sharper than a winged liner, a space that feels like the future.

“The name Voguish is inspired by the word vogue, which speaks to style, elegance, and being in tune with current trends while still maintaining individuality,” she told Time Out.

“To me, Voguish means timeless yet modern beauty a balance between classic sophistication and bold self-expression.“

MORE THAN A MAKEOVER

For Mokgware, Voguish is personal. “It represents growth, courage, and the transition from simply being a makeup artist to building a brand,” she said.

This isn’t about quick beats and rushed appointments. It’s about slowing down and being seen. “Clients weren’t just coming for makeup… they were coming for confidence, transformation, and a moment to feel seen and celebrated.”

And so, Voguish delivers exactly that: an experience. From curated consultations to the final glow, everything is tailored. No templates. No shortcuts.

THE AESTHETIC ERA

Let’s be honest, if it’s not camera-ready, did it even happen?

Voguish leans all the way in. The studio doubles as a content playground, built for the digital age where beauty lives beyond the mirror. Think soft lighting, clean lines, and angles that understand you.

“It’s about merging beauty, experience, and visual storytelling,” Mokgware explained.

This is where glam meets the algorithm and wins.

REWRITING THE RULES

Gaborone’s beauty industry has talent, but Mokgware spotted the gap: beautiful spaces lacking consistency, or skilled services missing the experience. Voguish bridges that divide with precision.

Inclusivity is not a buzzword there, it’s the baseline. Skin tones, textures, preferences everything is studied, respected, and elevated.

“We don’t believe in one-size-fits-all beauty.”

BUILDING A BEAUTY EMPIRE

What starts as a beauty bar is already thinking bigger. Mokgware envisions mentorship programmes, a beauty school, and eventually, an international footprint all rooted in Botswana.

Because beneath the glow, the brushes, and the soft glam is something deeper: a quiet revolution in how a city sees itself.

She said: “Ultimately, Voguish Beauty Bar is about more than beauty it’s about impact. It’s about creating a space where people feel empowered, inspired, and proud of who they are.”

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