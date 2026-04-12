Why Open Mic Sessions Matter 

In a culture hooked on scrolling, Open Voices: An Open Mic Sessions are doing something radical, slowing things down, handing over the mic, and reminding us what it means to be heard in real time

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

There’s something electric about a space where no one is hiding behind a screen.

At Open Voices: An Open Mic Session, the lights are low, the mic is live, and the stakes are simple show up, speak and feel everything. Recently, voices like Poem the Answer, Raii and Ether-Real took the stage, each bringing their own rhythm to a growing cultural pulse.

But this isn’t just a show. It’s a movement in the making.

FILLING THE SILENCE

For organiser Eddy Mihigo, the mission is clear: create space where there was none.

“Botswana seems to have a shortage of small platforms that offer a chance for emerging artists to showcase their talent. This is the gap we’re closing.”

And in that gap? Magic happens.

NO PRESSURE, JUST PRESENCE

No bookings. No paychecks. No hierarchy.

That’s the secret sauce.

“There is no pressure,” Mihigo told Time Out. “At times, we get seasoned artists doing a mashup with a newbie.” The result? A rare kind of artistic democracy where nerves, talent and raw courage collide on equal footing.

It’s not about perfection. It’s about presence.

WHY LIVE STILL MATTERS

In an age of filters and fast content, Open Voices is defiantly analog. You can’t edit a missed note or rewrite a trembling verse in real time.

“They help ground us all,” Mihigo explained.

And maybe that’s the point. To remember what it feels like to be human, out loud.

MOMENTS THAT MAKE IT

Every now and then, the room shifts.

Like when a first time singer, Kel.lie, stepped up terrified, untested and delivered. No gimmicks. Just guts.

A reminder that everyone starts somewhere.

Mihigo said: “This reminded me of the fact of why the platform exists, for emerging talent.”

FROM EVENT TO EVOLUTION

Since 2023, Open Voices has moved through the city from Zambezi Towers to Main Mall, now finding its rhythm at Court Five. Each stop refining the vibe, sharpening the purpose.

But Mihigo is thinking bigger: mentorship, international collaborations, a pipeline from open mic to main stage.

“At every stop, I tried to modify it a little bit. Here at Court Five, the focus is more on singing, poetry and instrumentation,” he said.