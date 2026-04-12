Walk a Child to School Campaign Unpacked

A single pair of shoes might seem small, but right now, it’s becoming a quiet revolution in dignity, confidence and the simple act of showing up

GAZETTE REPORTER

At Avani Gaborone Resort & Casino, hospitality is stepping off the lobby floor and onto the streets, one pair of school shoes at a time.

Their newly launched Walk a Child to School campaign isn’t flashy. It doesn’t need to be. Its power lies in something quieter, more human: making sure a child can walk into school with confidence, not discomfort.

Because sometimes, the difference between showing up and staying home… is a pair of shoes.

MORE THAN FOOTWEAR

This isn’t charity for optics, it’s continuity. Avani has long supported Tsogang Trust in Mogoditshane, a home to 76 children, covering transport costs and stepping in where it matters.

Now, they’re going deeper.

The P30,000 initiative delivers more than shoes, think food hampers, toiletries, and clothing. But the heart of it? Restoring dignity. Quietly rebuilding confidence with every step a child takes.

THE CONFIDENCE ECONOMY

Let’s be honest, school can be unforgiving. Worn-out shoes aren’t just uncomfortable; they’re visible. They speak before a child does.

“Through the ‘Walk a Child to School’ campaign, we are not only providing shoes but also giving children the confidence and dignity they deserve as they pursue their education,” said Gaming Manager, Mmoloki Mokgosi.

And that’s the real flex here: confidence as currency.

A COMMUNITY CALL-UP

This campaign isn’t a closed circle. It’s an open invitation to corporates, to communities, to you.

New or gently worn, every pair counts. Every donation becomes part of a bigger story, one where showing up for school feels a little easier, a little prouder.

Donations Can be made at Avani Gaborone Resort & Casino.