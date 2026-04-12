When the Meat Is Legendary, Don’t Let the Wine Suffer

The difference between a good braai and a great one might just be what’s in your glass. Stop letting wine suffer quietly — and start pairing like you mean it.

by Phenyo Motlhagodi

BRAAI BASICS

Here are two kinds of braais — the ones where the meat is legendary, and the ones where the wine suffers quietly in a corner.

PAIRING POWER

If you’ve ever watched a perfectly decent bottle get poured next to a plate of smoky, spicy, sweet-and-sticky goodness and then suddenly taste like confusion, don’t take it personally. Pairing is not magic. It’s balance.

CLIMATE HABITS

Let’s be honest: our climate has trained us into easy habits. When it’s hot, you reach for the cold six-pack, the cider, the gin and tonic.

TEMPERATURE MATTERS

First: temperature. If your red wine is sitting on the table in the sun, it will taste louder than it should.

FAT VS STRUCTURE

If the braai is fatty and rich — think ribeye, lamb chops, boerewors — you need a wine that can cut through that richness.

SWEET MISMATCH

But if your braai is sweet or sticky — those honey glazes, sweet chilli sauces — then heavy dry reds can feel harsh.

SPICE RULES

If the braai is spicy — proper heat, not just vibes — think carefully.

BUBBLES WIN

And then there’s the unsung hero of the braai: bubbles.

SIDE EFFECTS

Now, a word about the sides — because braais are never just meat.

SIMPLE RULE

If you want one simple rule that works more often than it fails, it’s this: match intensity and protect freshness.

COOK DIFFERENTLY

The best part? Once you start pairing wine with braai properly, you begin cooking differently.

FINAL NOTE

Because the goal isn’t to turn your braai into a wine lecture. The goal is to stop making wine suffer quietly in the corner.