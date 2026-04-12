Six Women Raped Each Day

The Hidden System Driving Botswana’s GBV Crisis

By Masego Manyaapelo and Douglas Rasbash

BLURB:

Botswana’s gender-based violence crisis is not random. New research reveals a predictable system driven by unemployment, inequality, and fragile social structures, pointing to solutions that could reduce violence by up to 25 percent.

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Gender-based violence in Botswana is not random. New research shows it is systemic, predictable, and rooted in structural economic and social stress — and that means it can be reduced. Every day, six women are raped in Botswana. Many more cases go unreported.

SYSTEMIC REALITY

That stark reality is often presented as a moral outrage, a policing failure, or a cultural problem. And it is all of those things. But what if it is something more unsettling still? What if gender-based violence (GBV) is not random, not episodic, not even primarily behavioural—but systemic, structural, and, most provocatively of all, predictable?

A new research paper from the 2nd Republic Policy Think Tank forces us to confront exactly that possibility. Drawing on cross-country data, statistical modelling, and Botswana-specific validation, the study reframes GBV not as a social aberration—but as the outcome of interacting economic and social forces that can be measured, modelled, and ultimately changed.

SHIFTING PARADIGM

The full report is available free of charge, reflecting the Think Tank’s commitment to open, evidence-based public debate.

This is not just another report. It is a shift in paradigm. The report begins not with equations, but with stories—quiet, uncomfortable, and deeply familiar.

HUMAN STORIES

A young woman celebrating her 21st birthday finds herself gradually coerced into a situation she cannot control. A teenage girl is absorbed into an abusive relationship under the guise of support. A worker faces harassment from an employer but cannot leave because she needs the job. Another woman, assaulted by people she knows, chooses silence over reporting—because the consequences of speaking out may be worse.

These are not isolated incidents. They are patterns. They reveal something profoundly important: GBV does not occur in a vacuum.

PATTERN REVEALED

In other words, it is embedded in the system.

KEY DRIVER

But the most significant of these is youth unemployment.

WHY BOTSWANA

Why?

SOCIAL STRESS

A society in which large numbers of people are economically marginalised is a society under stress.

POLICY GAP

And this changes everything.

UPSTREAM SOLUTIONS

The research demonstrates that GBV can be reduced by addressing upstream structural conditions.

TRANSFORMATIONAL IMPACT

That is not marginal. That is transformational.

SYSTEM RESPONSE

Policy effects are not additive.

FINAL REFLECTION

It is not. It is a function of structural stress.

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