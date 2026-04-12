The Discount Paradox: Why Your Sale is Making You Poorer, Not Richer

By Manuel Veiruapi Ruhapo, Founder, Blacmarc Group

Sales are slow. Inventory is piling up. The pressure to hit your quarterly target is mounting. The solution seems obvious: a sale. You slash your prices, put up a “50% OFF” sign, and watch the customers come in. The numbers look good. You feel like a genius.

You have just made a terrible mistake.

You have taught your customers one simple, dangerous lesson: never pay full price for your brand again.

This is the Discount Paradox: every discount you offer to win a short-term sale erodes your long-term brand value and trains your customers to be disloyal. You are not building a brand. You are building a customer base that is only loyal to the lowest price.

Why Discounting Destroys Brands

Discounting has three corrosive effects that most business owners never see coming.

First, it resets the anchor price. If your product normally sells for P300 and you put it on sale for P150, the customer’s brain registers a new anchor. The next time they see it at P300, it does not feel like the normal price. It feels like a rip-off. You have permanently devalued your own product in the customer’s mind.

Second, it creates an addiction to deals. Discounts trigger a pleasure response. Customers feel like they have outsmarted the system. That feeling is addictive. Once customers get used to buying on sale, they stop being loyal to your brand and become loyal to the thrill of the discount. You have created a monster that you must constantly feed.

Third, it signals that your product is not worth its full price. Consumers associate price with quality. If your product is always on sale, the implicit message is that its true worth is lower than what you claim. The brand becomes synonymous with “cheap” rather than “quality,” and that perception is almost impossible to reverse.

What This Looks Like in Botswana

Think of the furniture store in Gaborone that seems to have a perpetual “closing down sale.” The first time you see it, it feels urgent. The tenth time, you know it is a gimmick. The “sale” price is the real price. The brand has destroyed its own credibility, and nobody believes a word it says.

Or consider a restaurant that introduces a “Two-for-One Pizza” special on quiet Tuesday nights. It works. The restaurant is full on Tuesdays. But Wednesday and Thursday become quiet, because customers who would have come on those nights now wait for the deal. The restaurant has not attracted new customers. It has shifted its existing customers to a less profitable night and cannibalized its own revenue.

Now consider the opposite. Think of a premium safari lodge in the Okavango Delta. They never have sales. Their prices are high and non-negotiable. That refusal to discount is itself a brand signal. It says: we are confident in the value of what we offer. We are not desperate. What we sell is worth the price. That posture builds brand equity that no discount ever could.

The Alternative: Compete on Value, Not Price

Escaping the discount trap requires a deliberate shift in thinking. Instead of asking “how do we move more units?” ask “what makes our product worth more than the competition?”

Value-based pricing sets your price on the benefit you deliver, not the cost of production. A local IT provider charging a premium for comprehensive support is not selling software. They are selling peace of mind and reduced downtime. When you articulate the benefit clearly, the price becomes a reflection of worth, not a negotiating position.

When promotions are necessary, make them add value rather than subtract price. Bundling complementary products, offering a free gift with purchase, or creating a limited-edition item for a national holiday generates excitement without signalling that your standard price is inflated. The goal is to make the customer feel they are gaining something, not that they are finally getting a fair deal.

Loyalty programmes should reward full-price engagement, not just repeat purchases. Early access to new products, exclusive events, and personalised service make customers feel valued as members of something, not just recipients of a discount code.

What It Means to You

For consumers: If a brand is always on sale, that is the price. Do not mistake a permanent discount for a genuine deal.

For marketing professionals: Every time you run a blanket percentage-off promotion, you are spending money to teach your customers to trust your brand less. Measure the long-term impact on full-price conversion, not just the short-term sales spike.

For executives: Discounting is a strategy that feels like growth but functions like erosion. The brands that command premium prices in Botswana are the ones that have never trained their customers to expect anything less. Protect your price. It is your brand’s most visible statement of self-worth.

About The Brand Paradox

The Brand Paradox is a weekly column by Manuel Veiruapi Ruhapo that explores the counterintuitive truths behind building great brands in Botswana and beyond. Manuel Ruhapo is the founder of Blacmarc Group, a brand strategy consultancy Agencies that helps businesses solve their most complex brand challenges. Contact me on : manuel.ruhapo@blacmarc.co.bw/ruhapo@gmail.com Contact me on: manuel.ruhapo@blacmarc.co.bw/ruhapo@gmail.com