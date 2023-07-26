Tebogo, Ndori, Scotch Punch Their Tickets To Paris Olympics

Experts and spectators stand in awe of their raw talent and dedication

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s sensational athletes in Bayapo Ndori, Letsile Tebogo and Leungo Scotch have once again taken the world of athletics by storm, earning coveted places at the highly-anticipated Paris 2024 Olympics.

Their exceptional performances at recent Diamond League meets have left experts and spectators alike in awe of their raw talent and dedication.

Ndori, who is proving a force to be reckoned with in the 400m event, finished an impressive second place at the Silesia Diamond League, clocking time of 44.61s.

Remarkable

This remarkable achievement not only matched his personal best (PB) but also met the rigorous entry standard of 45.00 seconds required for participation in the Olympic Games.

Springbok-like sprinter Tebogo, an electrifying presence in both the 100m and 200m events, showcased his brilliance at the Monaco and London Diamond League meets.

His lightning-fast times of 9.93s in the 100m and 19.50s in the 200m not only qualified him for the Olympics but also shattered the African record in the 200m and made him the national record holder in Botswana, putting his achievement in a class of its own that should be sealed at the Paris Olympics.

Well-deserved

Scotch, an athlete of immense potential in the 400m, also demonstrated his prowess on the track, clocking an impressive 44.98s to secure his spot in Paris 2024.

His determination and skill have earned him a well-deserved place among elite athletes competing on the international stage.

All three sensational runners credit their extraordinary success to the coaching and guidance of Kebonyemodisa Mosimanyane, whose expertise and mentorship have played a crucial role in shaping their careers.