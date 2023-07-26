Tebogo Smashes 200m Africa Record Set 27 Years Ago 

Although he finished behind America’s Noah Lyles’ record-setting 19.47s, Tebogo’s 19.50s replaced the 19.68s record that was set by Frankie Fredericks of Namibia at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996

Botswana’s most celebrated track runner, Letsile Tebogo, broke the African continent’s 200m record that was set 27 years ago following his impressive performance at the London Diamond League in England over the weekend.

Tebogo powered to a new Personal Best (PB) time of 19.50s in the 200m finishing behind

Although he finished behind America’s Noah Lyles’ record-setting 19.47s, Tebogo’s 19.50s replaced the 19.68s record that was set by Frankie Fredericks of Namibia at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

He also clocked a new National Record (NR) and Season Best (SB) in a race that was one of the fastest in Diamond League history.

The wing-footed athlete told Gazette Sports in a post-race interview that his performance reflected his growth and progress and that he is pleased with it.

“I hope for the best in every race”

“I would say this is work in progress and will continue improving where necessary because I learn every day. When I get into a race, all I want is to see is progress in my performance. Breaking and setting new records is a bonus to me.

“I believe that I still have a long way to go, hence I am very patient. I hope for the best in every race because of all the hard work that I always put in.”

From junior to senior competitions

Tebogo stated that his main goal is to gain more experience in his quest to adjust to competing in senior categories.

“I have been transitioning from junior to senior competitions and am happy that everything is falling into place,” he said.

“Competing in the Diamond League this season has boosted my performance. What I want is to be competition-ready as I prepare for the World Championships next month.

“I am wary of the threat that my opponents are posing ahead of these championships and will do my best to perform well whenever I am on the track.”

World Championships qualification

Tebogo has already qualified for the World Championships that are billed for Budapest, Hungary next month where he will compete in the 100m and the 200m flat races.

This will be his second appearance at the Senior World Championships following his semi-final exit in Oregon, USA last year.

Meanwhile, Leungo Scotch, Bayapo Ndori and Collen Kebinatshipi have also qualified for the World Championships alongside the men’s 4 x 400m relay team.

However, Botswana’s women’s 4 X400m relay team was recently urged out of the Games after it failed to maintain its world ranking in the top 16 bracket.