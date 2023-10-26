The Return of the StanChart Bank’s SC Cup is Well Nigh

With registration for the draw to enter the 5-a side tournament now underway, players and fans of the beautiful game will be delighted to know that the upshot of the contest is that the winning team will get an all-expenses paid trip to the iconic home of Liverpool FC, Anfield Stadium, in northwest England

It is official: The Standard Chartered Cup (SC Cup) will make a return on 11 November 2023.

The prestigious five-a-side football tournament will feature a total of 24 teams of the bank’s clients.

Each team will consist of seven members (five players and two substitutes).

A draw will be held to determine the 24 teams that will play in the SC Cup tournament. The teams will participate in a thrilling series of matches where the winning team will get an all-expenses paid trip to the iconic home of Liverpool FC, Anfield Stadium, to watch a live match.

A celebration

Said an elated Mpho Masupe, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Botswana: “We are excited to usher in the return of the SC Cup following a brief hiatus over the past few years.

“As a bank, we are always looking for ways to give back to our customers. The SC Cup is a celebration of our strong relationship with our clients, and it is our way of allowing them to experience the benefits of our international partnerships.

“We are looking forward to witnessing the passion and camaraderie that this tournament will bring out among local 5-a-side teams on the 11th of November. Anfield is a place of legends, and we can’t wait to see which team will have the honour of stepping onto that iconic pitch.”

Open to all StanChart clients

The tournament is open to all Standard Chartered clients. Teams that are not clients but would like to enter the draw will have to open an account on the SC Mobile App with P100 or more and use the referral code 000071264 to do so.

All team members should have an account with Standard Chartered Bank in order to enter the draw. Registrations for the draw are open until 1st November 2023.

The Head of Consumer, Private and Business Banking, Moses Rutahigwa, spoke at the official launch to kick off the SC Cup season recently.

The glory of Anfield

“Our value system as a bank is closely aligned to that of Liverpool’s,” he said. “We both believe in building a future that prioritises sustainability and uplifting underserved and underrepresented groups.

“We are committed to using our international reach to positively impact and empower local communities. And finally, we are committed to ensuring excellence for our supporters.

“Over the 126 years the bank has been in Botswana, we have and continue to grow the value we bring to our customers. We invite our clients to seize this opportunity to take their shot to experience the glory of the Anfield Stadium.”