Botswana’s Cycling Scene Faces Serious Resource Challenges

… but BCA remains resolute in its mission to pedal forward

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s cycling community has faced a series of uphill battles, encountering setbacks in both participation and crucial sponsorships.

However, the current administration, both at the organisation level and within member clubs, remains steadfast in their commitment to fostering growth of the sport across the nation.

With limited resources, the Botswana Cycling Association (BCA) endeavours to bridge the gap by strategising outreach and sponsorship initiatives, aiming to propel the sport to new heights even in the face of adversity.

BCA’s widespread member clubs, spanning across Greater Gaborone, the Central District, and the North West, are playing a pivotal role in driving the development of cycling within their respective communities.

Accessible

However, the challenge lies in resource allocation, hindering extensive reach and participation in smaller towns. As BCA gears up to unveil its strategic plan, enhancing outreach and bolstering resource allocation are at the forefront of their agenda.

“Our vision is to make cycling accessible to every individual, irrespective of their location within the country,” said the president of BCA, Kagiso Potongwane, in a telephone interview. “However, limited resources have restricted our ability to expand our footprint.”

Despite the scarcity of resources, BCA remains undeterred in their efforts to promote the sport and is focusing on athlete development, event improvements, and governance enhancements.

Collaborations

Collaborations with entities like the Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC), Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC), the Cycling Association of Botswana (CAC), and the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) are expected to streamline the advancement of cycling within the nation.

A recent partnership forged with the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVA Fund) has sparked optimism within the cycling community. “Our collaboration with the MVA Fund is a significant step towards enhancing cycling safety and awareness,” said Potongwane.

“Through this partnership, we have already seen successful endeavours, such as the CEO Safe Mobility Cycling and Running Challenge, fostering a culture of safety within the cycling domain.”

Social media

With visibility crucial to the sport’s proliferation, BCA has leveraged social media, particularly Facebook, to amplify its presence and engage with the youth. “Our Facebook page serves as a hub for disseminating updates and information about cycling, ensuring that the sport remains in the public eye,” Potongwane noted.

While the road ahead may be challenging, BCA remains resolute in its mission to pedal forward, embracing partnerships and innovative strategies to pave the way for a thriving cycling culture in the heart of Botswana.