TOKYO NEXT

Makwala Seals Olympic Qualification

Makwala to compete in two categories at the Olympics

Makwala stands a chance to achieve a a national record with two medals in one Olympic tournament

BONGANI MALUNGA

The evergreen Isaac Makwala has qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after breezing through the men’s 400m heats in the Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) National Athletics Championships in Gaborone. Makwala clocked a time of 44.65s to qualify for the Olympics, he successfully managed to beat the Olympic standard qualifying time of 44.90s.

The multi African 400m champion now joins the athletics contingent of Nijel Amos, Gaefele Moroko, Amantle Montsho and Christine Botlogetswe who have all sealed Olympic qualification in individual categories for the Tokyo event.

Makwala is also part of the Bronze medal winning men’s 4x400m national relay team which recently qualified for the Olympics while setting a national record in the process. The relay team (which features Makwala, Ditiro Nza–mani, Leungo Scotch and Boitumelo Masilo) achieved their Olympic qualification at the IAAF World Relays with a time of 2:59.06 in the semifinal heats of the Poland based World Relays.

With Makwala set to compete in two categories, he stands a chance to make national history as he could be the first ever Motswana to receive two medals in as many categories in one Olympic tournament if he records podium finishes.

The Commonwealth 400m champion has participated in one Olympic tournament in 2016 and this will be his second appearance at the Olympics. In 2016 Makwala made it to the semifinal heats whereby he finished eighth. This time around Makwala looks fitter and in better form than in 2016 as he aims to collect an Olympic medal