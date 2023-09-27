UB Marathon A Success

Kenyan Lazarus Too claimed the crown in 42.2km men’s category

Sheila Saina repeated her last year’s feat in the women’s category

Wheelchair race marked the inclusive nature of UB Marathon

GAZETTE REPORTER

The University of Botswana Marathon lived up to its promise to be the premiere event of the 2023 marathon season.

According to a statement subsequently released by UB, this year’s marathon – which took place over the weekend – was purposed to help combat the scourge of Non-Communicable Diseases in Botswana and raise funds for the University of Botswana Scholarship Endowment Fund.

“The marathon revealed UB’s commitment to the holistic health and wellness of staff, students, alumni, partners and the community at large,” said the statement.

Esteemed sponsors

“The University is honoured to acknowledge the unwavering support of our esteemed sponsors: Standard Chartered, Cally Clothing, Okavango Diamond Company, Pepsi, Wimpy, BIFM, Mascom, FMRE, Khoemacau Copper Mining, Blue Crystal, Mascom, Emergency Assist, Sir Ketumile Masire Teaching Hospital together with the Ministry of Youth, Gender, Sports and Culture.

“Their belief in this initiative and support was pivotal to the success and sponsorship as this will change of the lives of many deserving students.”

Enticing prizes

This year’s marathon offered enticing prizes: Winners of the full 42.2 km marathon in both the male and female categories walked away with P21,000. Second and third places claimed P12,000 and P7,000 respectively.

Young athletes in the Under 20 and students’ half marathon were awarded P4,000. Additionally, a P12,000 prize was claimed by the triumphant Women’s Corporate Team while the leading Interbank team clinched P5,000.

Furthermore, in their strides towards inclusivity, Wheelchair Racers in the 21.1km and 10km races won P4,000 and P3,000 respectively.

The marathon showcased the remarkable performance of Kenyan runner Lazarus Too, who finished with a time of 02:21:50 to claim the crown in the 42.2km men’s category. He was flanked by first runner-up Kabo Jenamo and second runner-up Jackson Ole Koisenge.

Lifelong difference

In the women’s 42.2km category, Sheila Saina repeated her last year’s feat, finishing in a time of 02:54:05. Her runners-up were Monica Mengich and Rebecca Nakuwa.

Reflecting on the marathon, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Botswana, Professor David Norris, stated: “I wish to congratulate all runners on completing their race. Running this marathon was more than just about winning. It was about making a lifelong difference in the lives of students.

“The university is indeed fortunate to enjoy valuable partnerships, including those with the sponsors who generously supported this admirable initiative. With their ongoing support, the marathon is poised for significant and continuous growth in the future.”