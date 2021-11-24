Under 20 prepare for Ethiopia World Cup Qualifier

GAONE KERILENG

The national women’s under-20 is currently in camp preparing for their World cup qualifiers match against Ethiopia that will be played on December 3rd at Obed Itani Chilume Sport Complex.

The team is coached by Tapaphiwa Gaebolae who has been under 17 gaffer but had to be roped in because of the unavailability of the under 20 coach Jacqualine Gaebinelwe. The team went on a break after knocking out Angola in the second round after thumping them with an overall aggregate of 8-1.

“We have a problem where some players who are good enough for the first team are not regulars at club level. We have not had any friendly games due to COVID-19 . We did give our players a programme to follow but we will have more practice matches with the under 20 team as they are currently in camp and preparing for the COSAFA Under 20 tournament that will be held in Eswatini in December. I can’t complain about the girls’ attitude, they really want to make history and qualify for the World Cup,” Gaebolae told Gazette Sport in an interview.

“Most of the players will join the camp on Friday as they have been busy with their Botswana General Certificate of Secondary Education (BGCSE) final examinations, so we did not want to disturb them,” the coach added.

Gaebolae also lamented the need to work well with the regions so that they can also monitor the players there when regional football starts.

“There is need to balance school and the national team interests here. I trust we will get there. Let’s see what Ethiopia has for us when we face them in December,” Gaebolae said