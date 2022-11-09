VOLLEYBALL RETURNS TO ACTION IN LIQUID OPEN TOURNEY

Liquid Intelligent Technologies enables volleyball tournaments to resume Tshiamo Chakalisa, Merapelo Tshimologo ensure Police VI emerges tops

Gazette Reporter

Sponsorship from Liquid Intelligent Technologies enabled teams of Botswana Volleyball Federation (BVF) to return to play over the weekend after a long hiatus due to lack of financial constraints that prevented tournaments and the national league.

The Liquid Intelligent Technologies sponsorship is in the amount of P200 000 for a mini-tournament for both men and women’s teams under BVF and it will run until December.

The tournament started on a high note at SSKB outdoor courts in Mogoditshane where the women’s contest was divided in two groups. Pool A pitted Kalavango, Kutlwano, Sebokeng, Dynamites and Spiking Stars against one another while Pool B saw BDF VI, Police VI, Magstimela, Mafolofolo and Yaros fight it out.

Girls U-20

The Botswana Under 20 girls’ team played against the seniors in a series of preparatory matches ahead of the Region 5 Games in Malawi next month.

Police VI, which was formed two years ago, dominated Pool B. They won all of their four matches to amass 12 points and have emerged the favourites to win the title which comes with P20 000 in prize money.

The Jungle Queens were aided by the experience of Tshiamo Chakalisa, Merapelo Tshimologo who were recently signed from Kutlwano and Patricia Themba who was roped in from BDF VI. They are the only team that have not lost a set in all the games they played against Mafolofolo, BDF, Magstimela and Yaros.

In a post-match interview with Gazette Sports, Police VI women’s coach Shimaka Ngwanaotsile said they were happy with their overall performance despite the players having rusted owing to lack of action.

“I am impressed because my girls played according to plan, he said. “I knew that they were not fit because they haven’t been playing and I had to rely on tactics rather than physique and stamina, hence we won all of our games with a 3-0 scoreline.

Wary of threat

“There is a need for us to go back to the drawing board to re-plan our game plan because all teams are going to prepare hard for us. We are wary of the threat that they will pose ahead of the second round matches at the weekend.”

Popularly known as KVC, Kalavango had the upper hand against opponents in their pool and won all of their three games against Kutlwano, Sebokeng and Spiking Stars. This was thanks to Ngirl Wright’s fitness and experience, gained from the recent Africa Zone 6 beach volleyball series that was held in six countries across southern Africa.

KVC took the lead from the start when they caused an upset in their 3-1 victory over Kutlwano, who had the most experienced players such as Tracy Chaba, Thapelo Kamberuka and Caroline Rodger.

In spite of losing all their games, Francistown’s Sebokeng was another team that caught the attention of the volleyball community as they made their debut in the local professional volleyball setup.

The second round of the tournament returns this weekend with women’s teams set to continue their contest and the men’s teams set to only start prior to the highly-anticipated finals in Molepolole next month.